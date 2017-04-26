Crowd generic

Burnley

PFA release statement on Joey Barton's 18-month ban from football

Joey Barton and Diego Costa during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley on February 12, 2017
The PFA releases a statement vowing to help Burnley midfielder Joey Barton overcome his gambling addiction after he was banned from football for 18 months.
The Professional Footballers' Association has vowed to help Joey Barton with his gambling addiction after the Burnley midfielder was banned for 18 months.

The FA handed Barton the lengthy suspension from all football activity after he admitted a misconduct charge in relation to betting.

It was found that the former Manchester City and Newcastle United player placed 1,260 bets on games between 2006 and 2016, which breaches the Football Association's rules.

The 34-year-old responded to the punishment by stating that it effectively sends him into an early retirement, but he intends to appeal the suspension.

A statement from the PFA read: "The PFA fully understands the need to protect the integrity of the game and recognises the importance of educating players about the risks posed by betting and match fixing. However, sanctions for breaches must always be proportionate. We note Joey has decided to appeal on the basis that the suspension is longer than in previous similar cases.

"In respect for the appeal process and on the basis that the written reasons for the decision have not been released, it would not be appropriate to comment in detail but we hope that when the matter is finally determined that sufficient weight is given to the sanctions handed down in other cases of a similar nature.

"Finally, we also note that Joey has accepted his responsibility for his actions and has vowed to seek help in overcoming his gambling addiction; needless to say, the PFA will provide any support and assistance he needs in addressing this issue."

If Barton's appeal fails, he will be unable to play again until October 2018.

expand
 