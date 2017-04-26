Burnley midfielder Joey Barton reveals that he placed 'a handful of bets on his own team to lose' between 2004 and 2011.

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has revealed that he "placed a handful of bets on his own team to lose" after it was announced that he had been given an 18-month ban from football for betting offences.

On Wednesday, the Football Association announced that between 2006 and 2016, Barton placed 1,260 bets on football matches and after admitting the offences, he has been suspended from the sport until October 2018.

Barton has said that he will appeal the severity of his punishment but in a lengthy statement on his official website, he has acknowledged that he made bets against his own clubs.

The 34-year-old said: "Raised at the hearing was that between 2004 and 2011 I placed a handful of bets on my own team to lose matches. I accept of course that this is against the rules, for the obvious reason that a player with an additional financial stake in the game might seek to change the course of it for his own personal gain. However I'd like to offer some context.

"First, in every game I have played, I have given everything. I'm confident that anyone who has ever seen me play, or played with or against me, will confirm that to be the case. I am more aware than anyone that I have character issues that I struggle with, and my addictive personality is one of them, but I am a devoted and dedicated professional who has always given my all on the pitch.

"Second, on the few occasions where I placed a bet on my own team to lose, I was not involved in the match day squad for any of those games. I did not play. I was not even on the bench. I had no more ability to influence the outcome than had I been betting on darts, snooker, or a cricket match in the West Indies. I should add that on some of those occasions, my placing of the bet on my own team to lose was an expression of my anger and frustration at not being picked or being unable to play. I understand people will think that is childish and selfish and I cannot disagree with that.

"Third, I should point out that the last of these bets against my own team was six years ago (and in a reserve game), when I was going through a particularly troubled period, and when the FA were not nearly as hard on gambling as they are now.

"One thing I can state with absolute certainty – I have never placed a bet against my own team when in a position to influence the game, and I am pleased that in all of the interviews with the FA, and at the hearing, my integrity on that point has never been in question. I could not live with myself, nor face my team-mates or the fans of the clubs I played for, if they seriously thought I would bet on my team to lose a game whose outcome I could influence."

Barton has suggested that he will retire from football should he not be successful with his appeal.