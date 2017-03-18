Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Burnley
 

Tom Heaton: 'Away win is just around the corner for Burnley'

Thomas Heaton in action for Burnley on November 1, 2014
Burnley skipper and keeper Tom Heaton insists that his side are due to put an end to their problematic away form this season.
Burnley skipper Tom Heaton has insisted that his side will soon put an end to their disastrous away form this season.

The Clarets have so far only gained two Premier League points when playing away from Turf Moore during the current campaign, while Sean Dyche's charges have also gone 16 league and cup away games without a win.

"We haven't lost any belief and we certainly feel that the result is just around the corner," said Heaton, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We keep working hard, keep believing in what we're doing, keep giving everything that we've got for the shirt, again the fans here were incredible and we haven't lost belief in what we're about.

"We've gone close again at Liverpool [last weekend] and hopefully the three points will be there on Saturday."

Dyche's side travel to face strugglers Sunderland in the league this weekend.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
