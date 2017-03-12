Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his players for "winning ugly" against Burnley.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his players for beating Burnley 2-1 in "ugly" fashion in the Premier League.

The German insisted that his side did enough to win the match and hailed the result as "massive".

He told Sky Sports News: "The performance was good enough to win the game but the result is massive for us, it's the first ugly game we have won.

"Usually when we are not that good we lose. I said before the game that Burnley are the most consistent team in style; they play what they play. They fight for the second balls, long balls, but Simon Mignolet came out for us which was so important."

Klopp added: "It is clear we have to do a few things better. We were not at our absolute best but we fought. I liked it, it is this kind of game we haven't won until now. It feels kind of strange a little bit. Not the most memorable game but a very nice three points."

The win leaves Liverpool in fourth place in the league table with a five-point lead over Arsenal below them, although the Gunners have played two matches less.