Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,145
Liverpool
2-1
Burnley
Wijnaldum (45'), Can (61')
Can (63'), Lallana (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Barnes (7')
Mee (37'), Barton (58')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his players for "winning ugly" against Burnley.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his players for beating Burnley 2-1 in "ugly" fashion in the Premier League.

The German insisted that his side did enough to win the match and hailed the result as "massive".

He told Sky Sports News: "The performance was good enough to win the game but the result is massive for us, it's the first ugly game we have won.

"Usually when we are not that good we lose. I said before the game that Burnley are the most consistent team in style; they play what they play. They fight for the second balls, long balls, but Simon Mignolet came out for us which was so important."

Klopp added: "It is clear we have to do a few things better. We were not at our absolute best but we fought. I liked it, it is this kind of game we haven't won until now. It feels kind of strange a little bit. Not the most memorable game but a very nice three points."

The win leaves Liverpool in fourth place in the league table with a five-point lead over Arsenal below them, although the Gunners have played two matches less.

Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' win
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' win
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
