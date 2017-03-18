Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
CardiffCardiff City
vs.
IpswichIpswich Town
 

Tom Lawrence: 'Cardiff City did not show enough faith in me'

Tom Lawrence wants to get Ipswich Town back to winning ways at Cardiff City this weekend to prove a point to his former club, who he believes lacked faith in him.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence has vowed to return to South Wales with a point to prove after being largely overlooked during his time with Cardiff City last season.

The Wales international started just four of the Bluebirds' final 10 games of 2015-16 under then-boss Russell Slade, taking his tally to 14 appearances overall in the second half of the campaign.

Lawrence has enjoyed more success at Portman Road, however, finding the net nine times this term and setting up a further six, and the 23-year-old is now eager to get Ipswich back to winning ways after extending their run of draws to six games in a row last weekend at Barnsley.

"I didn't get the opportunities that I should have had there under the manager and there was issues off the field," he is quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

"The manager is not too happy with Saturday's performance. We were nowhere near our best, so we'll take the point, but we can't perform like that again.

"When we played Reading and they got a draw out of us I thought we got robbed. We've robbed one at Barnsley, but I think we've been due a bit of luck. Now we just need to get the win before the international break. We've got to go to Cardiff and show how good we are."

Ipswich sit 16th in the Championship table, three points and three places below weekend opponents Cardiff.

