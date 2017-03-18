Team News: Two Sunderland changes ahead of Burnley clash

Sunderland boss David Moyes makes two changes against an unchanged Burnley ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

Jason Denayer is back in the Black Cats' defence, with Lamine Kone out after picking up an injury in training, while Jack Rodwell comes into midfield for Didier N'Dong.

Jan Kirchhoff had been set to return to the Sunderland squad after three months out with hamstring and knee injuries, but suffered a bad reaction after an Under-23 game against Manchester United which keeps him out for another four weeks.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, keeps faith with the same starting XI that fell to a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last Sunday, Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray leading the Clarets line.

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Denayer, O'Shea, Rodwell, Gibson, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Ndong, Khazri, Lescott, Honeyman

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray

Subs: Tarkowski, Westwood, Robinson, Defour, Brady, Vokes, Flanagan