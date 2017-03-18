Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
Burnley
 
LIVE

Team News: Two Sunderland changes ahead of Burnley clash

Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Sunderland boss David Moyes makes two changes against an unchanged Burnley ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland boss David Moyes has made two changes ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Jason Denayer is back in the Black Cats' defence, with Lamine Kone out after picking up an injury in training, while Jack Rodwell comes into midfield for Didier N'Dong.

Jan Kirchhoff had been set to return to the Sunderland squad after three months out with hamstring and knee injuries, but suffered a bad reaction after an Under-23 game against Manchester United which keeps him out for another four weeks.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, keeps faith with the same starting XI that fell to a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool last Sunday, Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray leading the Clarets line.

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Denayer, O'Shea, Rodwell, Gibson, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe
Subs: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Ndong, Khazri, Lescott, Honeyman

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray
Subs: Tarkowski, Westwood, Robinson, Defour, Brady, Vokes, Flanagan

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Moyes: 'England recall will boost Defoe'
Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
