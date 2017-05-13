May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Attendance: 11,388
Bournemouth
2-1
Burnley
Stanislas (26'), King (85')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vokes (83')
Brady (89')

Steve Cook eyes top-half finish for Bournemouth

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth defender Steve Cook sets his sights on beating Leicester City on the final day to secure a top-half finish in the Premier League table.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 20:26 UK

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has set his sights on achieving a top-half finish this season following Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley at the Vitality Stadium.

Joshua King's 85th-minute winner saw Bournemouth climb into 10th place on 45 points, surpassing their tally for last season with one game of the campaign still to come.

The Cherries will now go into their final game of the campaign against Leicester City knowing that a victory will guarantee a place in the top half, and Cook urged his side to make one last push.

"We have got one more game and the incentives are still there for us to finish in the top half, but I thought we were very professional and topped off a good home campaign here (against Burnley)," he told the club's official website.

"It is always difficult, a lot of sides do have a big strong centre-forward. Every game is different, we defended well as a team. It is a shame we didn't get the clean sheet but overall I think we are very pleased."

Bournemouth's previous highest ever finish came last season, when they ended up 16th in the top flight.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 