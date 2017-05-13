Bournemouth defender Steve Cook sets his sights on beating Leicester City on the final day to secure a top-half finish in the Premier League table.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has set his sights on achieving a top-half finish this season following Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley at the Vitality Stadium.

Joshua King's 85th-minute winner saw Bournemouth climb into 10th place on 45 points, surpassing their tally for last season with one game of the campaign still to come.

The Cherries will now go into their final game of the campaign against Leicester City knowing that a victory will guarantee a place in the top half, and Cook urged his side to make one last push.

"We have got one more game and the incentives are still there for us to finish in the top half, but I thought we were very professional and topped off a good home campaign here (against Burnley)," he told the club's official website.

"It is always difficult, a lot of sides do have a big strong centre-forward. Every game is different, we defended well as a team. It is a shame we didn't get the clean sheet but overall I think we are very pleased."

Bournemouth's previous highest ever finish came last season, when they ended up 16th in the top flight.