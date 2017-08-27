Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Nuri Sahin 'understands' Ousmane Dembele move

FC Augsburg's forward Raul Bobadilla and Dortmund's midfielder Nuri Sahin vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg in the German city of Dortmund on January 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin says that he 'understands' why Ousmane Dembele left German outfit for Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has conceded that he 'understands' why Ousmane Dembele has left the German outfit for Barcelona.

It was announced on Friday that Barcelona had agreed a £96.8m deal with Dortmund for the transfer of the 20-year-old, who is expected to undergo a medical with the Spanish giants on Monday.

Sahin has claimed that Dembele 'knows he made a mistake' after going on strike in a bid to force a move to the Spanish giants, but the 28-year-old does not blame for the Frenchman for moving to a team of Barcelona's ilk.

"Of course we talked about it, but I wish him all the best," Sahin told reporters. "He knows for sure that he made a mistake [with the nature of his departure] and that it might have worked differently.

"I can understand him, that he wanted to change to Barcelona. I went to [Real] Madrid myself. He is a fantastic footballer and I wish him all the best. I'll be watching when he plays.

"We are not Barcelona. We have talked about the following: if Barcelona lose Neymar, we cannot hide from it at Dortmund.

"In world football, it is so that there is always a step above your own club. We also buy players from other clubs. The roundabout will continue to turn. But Borussia Dortmund will always continue. We are playing good football right now."

Dembele scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances for Dortmund during the 2016-17 season.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Dortmund: 'Dembele deal on its way'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ousmane Dembele, Nuri Sahin, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Borussia Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil'
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona agree deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele
 Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'
Dortmund deny reports of Dembele sale?Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundDortmund, Barca 'agree £110m Dembele deal'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianDortmund will not negotiate Dembele price
Gotze 'looking good' for returnSegura: 'Barca closing in on Coutinho, Dembele'Schurrle facing four-week layoffBarcelona agree £90m Dembele deal?Dortmund extend Dembele suspension
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Borussia DortmundDortmund22005056
2Bayern Munich22005146
3Hamburger SV22004136
4Hannover22002026
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach21103214
6Hoffenheim21103214
7RB Leipzig21014313
8Schalke 04Schalke21012113
9Hertha Berlin21012203
10Stuttgart210112-13
11Wolfsburg210113-23
12Augsburg201123-11
13Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt201101-11
14Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen201135-21
15Freiburg201114-31
16Mainz 05200202-20
17FC Koln200214-30
18Werder Bremen200203-30
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 