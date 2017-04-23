Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson faces disciplinary action for alleged violent conduct against Aston Villa.

Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson has been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Blues skipper faces the possibility of disciplinary action for an apparent off-the-ball incident during his team's 1-0 defeat to local rivals Aston Villa.

The incident, in which Robinson appeared to kick out at James Chester, was not spotted by the referee but the FA is exploring the possibility of retrospective punishment after reviewing video footage.

A panel of three former elite referees will pore over the footage and must unanimously decide whether an offence was committed in order for Robinson to be charged.

Robinson has until 6pm on April 26 to respond to the allegations.