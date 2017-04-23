Apr 23, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Villa Park
Attendance: 40,884
Aston Villa
1-0
BirminghamBirmingham City
Agbonlahor (68')
Agbonlahor (62')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Shotton (62'), Robinson (90')

Birmingham City's Paul Robinson charged with violent conduct

Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson gestures during a League Cup second-round clash with Sunderland on August 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson faces disciplinary action for alleged violent conduct against Aston Villa.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson has been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Blues skipper faces the possibility of disciplinary action for an apparent off-the-ball incident during his team's 1-0 defeat to local rivals Aston Villa.

The incident, in which Robinson appeared to kick out at James Chester, was not spotted by the referee but the FA is exploring the possibility of retrospective punishment after reviewing video footage.

A panel of three former elite referees will pore over the footage and must unanimously decide whether an offence was committed in order for Robinson to be charged.

Robinson has until 6pm on April 26 to respond to the allegations.

View our homepages for Paul Robinson, James Chester, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
 Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Harry Redknapp happy with Birmingham City display despite defeat to Aston Villa
 Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson gestures during a League Cup second-round clash with Sunderland on August 27, 2014
Birmingham City's Paul Robinson charged with violent conduct
Relegation means 'no pay' for RedknappCotterill named as new Birmingham assistantRedknapp: 'I needed a new challenge'Birmingham appoint Redknapp as new bossZola apologises to Birmingham fans
Gianfranco Zola resigns as Birmingham managerBirmingham give public backing to ZolaRowett: 'Victory over Birmingham bittersweet'Birmingham want Bielik back next seasonZola 'was interviewed by Inter Milan'
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson gestures during a League Cup second-round clash with Sunderland on August 27, 2014
Birmingham City's Paul Robinson charged with violent conduct
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Ugo Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page to create charity in memory of footballer
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Gareth Southgate "stunned" by death of ex-teammate Ugo Ehiogu
Football world pays tribute to EhioguRoss McCormack to miss rest of seasonSpurs coach Ehiogu rushed to hospitalTeam News: Kodjia fit to start for VillaBruce "quietly confident" about promotion
Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder?Aston Villa scouts monitoring Seferovic?Championship giants track Blackpool winger?Bruce: Neil Taylor is "deeply disappointed"Villa chief: 'Promotion the target next season'
> Aston Villa Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading44247136362179
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43246135553278
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 