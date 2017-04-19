Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp says that he will return his wages if the club is relegated.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that he will be paid nothing for his time at St Andrews if the club is relegated from the Championship.

The former Portsmouth boss revealed that his only form of monetary compensation is a bonus, which he plans to return if the Blues drop into League One.

"I'm not being paid. It doesn't bother me though," Redknapp told BBC Sport. "I have got a bonus. It's not a massive one, but I said 'if I don't keep you up, I don't want paying'."

Redknapp went on to say that he struck up a similar deal with Derby County when he served as an adviser there last season, promising to help the Rams secure a spot in the playoffs.

"I said to them 'if you don't make the play-offs, I don't want any money'. If we hadn't made the play-offs, I wouldn't have got paid anything," he added.

Birmingham are two points clear of the drop zone with three matches remaining.