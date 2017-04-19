Harry Redknapp 'will not be paid if Birmingham City are relegated'

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp says that he will return his wages if the club is relegated.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that he will be paid nothing for his time at St Andrews if the club is relegated from the Championship.

The former Portsmouth boss revealed that his only form of monetary compensation is a bonus, which he plans to return if the Blues drop into League One.

"I'm not being paid. It doesn't bother me though," Redknapp told BBC Sport. "I have got a bonus. It's not a massive one, but I said 'if I don't keep you up, I don't want paying'."

Redknapp went on to say that he struck up a similar deal with Derby County when he served as an adviser there last season, promising to help the Rams secure a spot in the playoffs.

"I said to them 'if you don't make the play-offs, I don't want any money'. If we hadn't made the play-offs, I wouldn't have got paid anything," he added.

Birmingham are two points clear of the drop zone with three matches remaining.

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Read Next:
Birmingham appoint Redknapp as new boss
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Birmingham City appoint Harry Redknapp as new boss
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp 'will not be paid if Birmingham City are relegated'
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'I needed a new challenge'
Cotterill named as new Birmingham assistantZola apologises to Birmingham fansGianfranco Zola resigns as Birmingham managerBirmingham give public backing to ZolaRowett: 'Victory over Birmingham bittersweet'
Birmingham want Bielik back next seasonZola 'was interviewed by Inter Milan'Gianfranco Zola hails Birmingham characterReport: Rowett interested in Norwich jobZola: 'I'm happy to take criticism'
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Portsmouth News
Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp 'will not be paid if Birmingham City are relegated'
 A general view of Fratton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on December 29, 2013
Portsmouth CEO targets Premier League return
 Portsmouth players celebrate promotion to League One on April 17, 2017
Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth promoted to League One
Portsmouth takeover moves closerAmerican billionaire to buy Portsmouth?Pompey sign veteran full-back Drew TalbotPompey sign MK Dons midfielder Carl BakerBolton's Wilkinson heads to Pompey
Result: Bournemouth fight back to see off PompeyLive Commentary: Portsmouth 1-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedCook unconcerned by Bournemouth changesMonthly L2 accolades for Derry, EvansLeague Two quartet up for monthly award
> Portsmouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 