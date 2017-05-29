Kingsley Coman "thought about leaving" Bayern Munich

Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Kingsley Coman admits that 2016-17 turned out to be "complicated" for him due to a lack of appearances, but he is eager to fight for regular football at Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has confessed that he had second thoughts about staying with the club following an underwhelming season.

The 20-year-old was unable to hold down a regular spot in the side during the second year of his loan spell from Juventus, making just 19 Bundesliga appearances in all.

An agreement was reached between Bayern and Juventus last month to turn the deal into a permanent move, however, and Coman now intends to fight for his place at the Allianz Arena.

"It was a complicated year for me," he told Kicker. "I thought about leaving Bayern. It is very difficult to win a place in the team and get regular first-team action once the coach has found his XI, in particular here at Bayern due to the stiff competition for places.

"But Bayern gave me the feeling they count on me on the long term, including next season. They told me to keep working hard and then things will work out."

Manchester City are said to hold an interest in signing Coman, who is thought to have cost Bayern around £18m to sign on a permanent basis.

Bayern sign Coman on permanent deal

