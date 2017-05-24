Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hints that Bayern Munich are out of the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal as he is not interested in the "nonsense" fees being mentioned.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that the club will not get drawn into rivalling English sides in the transfer market by spending "nonsense" sums of money.

The German giants, who are celebrating their record fifth-successive Bundesliga triumph, were reportedly looking to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the off-season.

However, in the wake of reports that the Gunners are willing to offer Sanchez an annual salary of £17m to renew his Emirates Stadium deal, Rummenigge has poured doubt on an offer being tabled.

"You don't have to get involved into every bit of nonsense the English start," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung. "It's not like they only drive on the wrong side of the road."

Bayern have already added Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy to their squad ahead of next season, reaching an agreement with Hoffenheim for the duo earlier this year.