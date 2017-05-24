Alexis Sanchez 'listed as Bayern Munich player in Chile squad announcement'

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Chile reportedly accidentally list Alexis Sanchez as a Bayern Munich player on their squad announcement.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 09:59 UK

The Chile international team reportedly made a blunder by listing Alexis Sanchez as a Bayern Munich player on their squad sheet for the Confederations Cup.

The 28-year-old's future has been a talking point all season, but he remains an Arsenal player and has one year left on his contract.

Chelsea have been linked to his signature, while Manchester City are reportedly confident of capturing Sanchez in a £100m deal that includes the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bundesliga giants Bayern have also been touted as a potential suitor, and it seems that Chile have jumped the gun by listing the club beneath Sanchez's name in their squad announcement.

According to The Mirror, the blunder was made on the graphic tweeted by Chile, but it has since been corrected.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
 Bayern Munich's Moroccan defender Medhi Benatia (L) and Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger react after a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match second leg semi final FC Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona in Munich on May 12, 2015
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
 Valencia's Head Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi looks on during his team's Europa League football match against Dynamo Kyiv (Kiev) on February 20, 2013
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
