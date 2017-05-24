Chile reportedly accidentally list Alexis Sanchez as a Bayern Munich player on their squad announcement.

The Chile international team reportedly made a blunder by listing Alexis Sanchez as a Bayern Munich player on their squad sheet for the Confederations Cup.

The 28-year-old's future has been a talking point all season, but he remains an Arsenal player and has one year left on his contract.

Chelsea have been linked to his signature, while Manchester City are reportedly confident of capturing Sanchez in a £100m deal that includes the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bundesliga giants Bayern have also been touted as a potential suitor, and it seems that Chile have jumped the gun by listing the club beneath Sanchez's name in their squad announcement.

According to The Mirror, the blunder was made on the graphic tweeted by Chile, but it has since been corrected.