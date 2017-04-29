Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK
Wolfsburg
0-6
Bayern Munich

Result: Bayern Munich wrap up title in style with six-goal win at Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga for a fifth season running after seeing off Wolfsburg 6-0 at the Volkswagen Arena to get safely over the line.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich brushed aside Wolfsburg 6-0 to seal a record fifth-successive Bundesliga title triumph with three games to spare.

RB Leipzig's goalless draw with 10-man Ingolstadt opened the door for Bayern to get the job done, which they did in style at the Volkswagen Arena in the evening kickoff.

Lewandowski netted twice in the first half, while David Alaba, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich also registered to end the Bavarian giants' five-match run without a win.

Much like in 2003 and 2008, Die Rotten made certain on top spot with victory away to Wolfsburg, getting up and running 19 minutes in when Alaba lifted the ball up and over the wall from a free kick and into the top corner.

Lewandowski was denied by a good save soon after, but there was no stopping him when picked out by a cutback 16 yards from goal, sending the ball flying past Koen Casteels.

A second of the evening for Lewandowski soon followed, this time burying from closer range, and the party could well and truly begin after Robben's bullet into the bottom corner from range shortly after the hour.

There was still time for Muller and Kimmich to add to the scoring in the final 10 minutes, the latter powerfully finding a way through to make it the fourth time in the last seven games Bayern have put five or more past Wolfsburg, with this latest triumph enough to make sure of another title success.

