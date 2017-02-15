Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is 'unsure' whether Franck Ribery will be fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next week.

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he is 'unsure' whether Franck Ribery will be fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next week.

Bayern will welcome the Gunners to the Allianz for the first leg on February 15, before travelling to London next month as they attempt to make the quarter-finals once again.

Ribery missed Bayern's 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga last weekend with a hamstring problem, but took part in an individual training session on Friday in a bid to be fit for the European clash.

Ancelotti has conceded that it will be "difficult" for the experienced Frenchman to make the Arsenal match, but the attacker will be given every chance to prove his fitness over the weekend.

"He's been training again since today, but it's difficult for him to get fit for Arsenal," Ancelotti told reporters. "We will not take any risks. If he's ready, he'll be there."

Ribery, 33, has only managed two goals for Bayern during the 2016-17 campaign.