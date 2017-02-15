Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti unsure of Franck Ribery fitness

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Franck Ribery celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group E second-leg football match FC Bayern Munich vs AS Roma in Munich, southern Germany, on November 5, 2014
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is 'unsure' whether Franck Ribery will be fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next week.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he is 'unsure' whether Franck Ribery will be fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next week.

Bayern will welcome the Gunners to the Allianz for the first leg on February 15, before travelling to London next month as they attempt to make the quarter-finals once again.

Ribery missed Bayern's 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga last weekend with a hamstring problem, but took part in an individual training session on Friday in a bid to be fit for the European clash.

Ancelotti has conceded that it will be "difficult" for the experienced Frenchman to make the Arsenal match, but the attacker will be given every chance to prove his fitness over the weekend.

"He's been training again since today, but it's difficult for him to get fit for Arsenal," Ancelotti told reporters. "We will not take any risks. If he's ready, he'll be there."

Ribery, 33, has only managed two goals for Bayern during the 2016-17 campaign.

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm celebrates winning the Champions League at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013
Your Comments
