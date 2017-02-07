Long-serving Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will reportedly retire from football at the end of the current season.

The 33-year-old has been with the German champions for 22 years, joining in 1995 before coming through the ranks and making his senior debut for the club in November 2002.

With the exception of two years on loan at Stuttgart, the full-back has spent the entirety of his illustrious career with Bayern, recently making his 500th appearance for the club.

Lahm has been a key member of the Bayern team throughout one of the most trophy-laden spells in their history, helping the club to seven Bundesliga titles, six of which were accompanied by the DFB-Pokal in a league and cup double.

Lahm has also reached three Champions League finals, lifting the trophy in 2013, and helped Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, after which he retired from international football with 113 caps to his name.

Bayern are understood to be keen to keep the stalwart at the club as sporting director, but Bild reports that Lahm has rejected the role.