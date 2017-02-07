Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm 'to retire at end of season'

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm celebrates winning the Champions League at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Long-serving Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will reportedly retire from football at the end of the current season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has reportedly decided to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been with the German champions for 22 years, joining in 1995 before coming through the ranks and making his senior debut for the club in November 2002.

With the exception of two years on loan at Stuttgart, the full-back has spent the entirety of his illustrious career with Bayern, recently making his 500th appearance for the club.

Lahm has been a key member of the Bayern team throughout one of the most trophy-laden spells in their history, helping the club to seven Bundesliga titles, six of which were accompanied by the DFB-Pokal in a league and cup double.

Lahm has also reached three Champions League finals, lifting the trophy in 2013, and helped Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, after which he retired from international football with 113 caps to his name.

Bayern are understood to be keen to keep the stalwart at the club as sporting director, but Bild reports that Lahm has rejected the role.

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Read Next:
Douglas Costa considering Bayern future
>
View our homepages for Philipp Lahm, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm celebrates winning the Champions League at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013
Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm 'to retire at end of season'
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Carlo Ancelotti refutes Douglas Costa's 'unhappiness' claims
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Agent: 'Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich youngster Timothy Tillman'
Douglas Costa considering Bayern futurePochettino: Alli "very happy" at SpursLewandowski "very happy" at BayernMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listXabi Alonso 'to retire at end of season'
Louis van Gaal hints at retirementRobben pens Bayern contract extensionChelsea to make £75m move for Muller?Aubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationBayern sign Hoffenheim duo Rudy, Suele
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich19144143123146
2RB Leipzig19133336171942
3Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt19105425151035
4Borussia DortmundDortmund1997339211834
5Hoffenheim19810135191634
6Hertha Berlin1910362721633
7FC Koln1988328161232
8Freiburg198292433-926
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen197392829-124
10Augsburg196671822-424
11Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach196582127-623
12Schalke 04Schalke196492221122
13Mainz 05196492735-822
14Wolfsburg1954101727-1019
15Werder Bremen1944112441-1716
16Hamburger SV1944111635-1916
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041943121730-1315
18SV Darmstadt 981923141238-269
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand