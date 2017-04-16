New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez confirms that the club are looking at the possibility of exercising the buy-back clause in the contract of Gerard Deulofeu.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 22:37 UK

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has confirmed that the club are considering the possibility of re-signing Gerard Deulofeu from Everton this summer.

The Catalan giants have a buy-back option in the contract of the 23-year-old which enables them to bring him back to the Camp Nou for just £10.2m if the deal is completed before June 30.

Deulofeu only joined the Toffees from Barcelona for £4.3m in 2015 but he has spent the second half of this season on loan with AC Milan after failing to break into Ronald Koeman's first-team plans at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard has since scored twice in 13 games for Milan, and Fernandez suggested that he could have a future at Barca despite previous reports suggesting that the club would look to sell him on immediately for profit.

"The club are firmly considering the option to bring him back to play for the first team next season," he told Catalan station TV3.

Deulofeu's form at Milan saw him recalled to the Spain squad last month, when he scored in a 2-0 win over France.

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?
>
View our homepages for Gerard Deulofeu, Robert Fernandez, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona ready for Juventus, Real Madrid double-header'
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad - as it happened
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return
Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona winValverde 'clear favourite for Barca job'Barca hold 'crisis talks' after Juve lossIniesta: 'Barca can turn Juve tie'Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona revived a nightmare'
Result: Paulo Dybala hits brace in Juventus winBarca, Monaco show support for DortmundTeam News: Alves starts against former club BarcaLive Commentary: Juventus 3-0 Barcelona - as it happenedMan City 'chasing Barcelona youngster'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Everton News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 3-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Everton ban 'The Sun' after Kelvin MacKenzie article on Ross Barkley and Liverpool
Koeman delighted with free-scoring EvertonJagielka: 'Nothing fazes Ross Barkley'Man Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Dyche pleased with Burnley display
Koeman praises Ross Barkley responseResult: Everton beat Burnley to move fifthTeam News: Williams returns to Everton XIBrady: 'Lukaku twice turned down Hammers'Schneiderlin: 'Ambition key in Everton move'
> Everton Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
New owner Yonghong Li: 'AC Milan will return to summit'
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
AC Milan sold to Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux
Italian giants to target Liverpool defender?Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?
Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidDeulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnDonnarumma wants AC Milan extensionSpurs considering bid for ex-Liverpool winger?
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11Valencia32117144754-740
12AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 