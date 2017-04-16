Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez confirms that the club are looking at the possibility of exercising the buy-back clause in the contract of Gerard Deulofeu.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has confirmed that the club are considering the possibility of re-signing Gerard Deulofeu from Everton this summer.

The Catalan giants have a buy-back option in the contract of the 23-year-old which enables them to bring him back to the Camp Nou for just £10.2m if the deal is completed before June 30.

Deulofeu only joined the Toffees from Barcelona for £4.3m in 2015 but he has spent the second half of this season on loan with AC Milan after failing to break into Ronald Koeman's first-team plans at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard has since scored twice in 13 games for Milan, and Fernandez suggested that he could have a future at Barca despite previous reports suggesting that the club would look to sell him on immediately for profit.

"The club are firmly considering the option to bring him back to play for the first team next season," he told Catalan station TV3.

Deulofeu's form at Milan saw him recalled to the Spain squad last month, when he scored in a 2-0 win over France.