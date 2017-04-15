Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Ronald Koeman delighted with free-scoring Everton

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman talks up his side's recent form at Goodison Park after making it eight consecutive home league wins.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised the "fantastic" football his side have been playing at Goodison Park since the turn of the year.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Burnley made it eight home league wins in a row for the Toffees - their best run since 1990 - during which time they have scored 29 goals, a tally only Barcelona can better in Europe's top five leagues.

Romelu Lukaku has been central to that, becoming the first Everton player since Dixie Dean to score in nine consecutive home games, and Koeman was full of praise for the striker as well as the rest of his team.

"It is a big achievement, the same as it is a big achievement for the team that we have eight wins in a row at home," he told reporters.

"I heard Everton in 2017 is the most productive team (in terms of goals scored) behind Barcelona. That is fantastic for the fans to enjoy the football, enjoy the wins.

"We are breaking records and, if we can keep that (going) until the end of the season, that would be nice."

The victory over Burnley lifted Everton up to fifth in the Premier League table, although they have now played three games more than both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
