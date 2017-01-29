Jan 29, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Estadio Benito Villamarin
Real Betis
0-0
Barcelona
LIVE

Team News: Real Betis hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo ahead of Barcelona clash

Luis Suarez and Juan Vargas in action during the game between Barcelona and Real Betis on December 30, 2015
© Getty Images
Real Betis head coach Victor Sanchez hands debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo for their La Liga clash against Barcelona at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Real Betis head coach Victor Sanchez has opted to hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo for their La Liga clash against Barcelona at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Central defender Aissa Mandi is also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria and goes straight back into the Verdiblancos XI, while Ruben Castro is fit to lead the line once again.

Antonio Sanabria and Joaquin, meanwhile, are still on the sidelines for the Seville outfit, who have dropped to 14th in the La Liga table.

As for Barcelona, boss Luis Enrique has been forced to select an unfamiliar midfield as the Blaugrana aim to move top of the standings for the time being at least.

Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha remain injured, so Denis Suarez keeps his spot following a two-goal showing against Real Sociedad last time out.

The Spaniard is joined by Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic in the centre of the park, while Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu are preferred to Javier Mascherano and Sergi Roberto.

Real Betis: Adan, Piccini, Pezzella, Mandi, Tosca, Durmisi, Petros, Pardo, Ceballos, Castro, Alegria
Subs: Gimenez, Navarro, Bruno, Martinez, Donk, Nahuel, Zozulia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Vidal, Mathieu, Pique, Digne, Denis, Rakitic, Turan, Neymar, Suarez, Messi
Subs: Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Roberto, Gomes, Umtiti

Follow all the action from the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Sports Mole's live text coverage.

Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique talks-up Denis Suarez potential
>
View our homepages for Victor Sanchez, Alin Tosca, Ruben Pardo, Aissa Mandi, Ruben Castro, Antonio Sanabria, Joaquin, Luis Enrique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Rafinha, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Ivan Rakitic, Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu, Javier Mascherano, Sergi Roberto, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
 Luis Suarez and Juan Vargas in action during the game between Barcelona and Real Betis on December 30, 2015
Team News: Real Betis hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo ahead of Barcelona clash
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone ready to take on 'world's best side' Barcelona
Enrique talks-up Denis Suarez potentialGiovinco reveals Barcelona snubBarca to meet Atletico in Copa semisResult: Barcelona through with thumping winMaradona: 'Messi doesn't need World Cup win'
Luis Enrique coy on Barca exit reportsLewandowski "very happy" at BayernCoutinho 'to sign new five-year contract'Liverpool to open talks with Coutinho?Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Real Betis News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
 Luis Suarez and Juan Vargas in action during the game between Barcelona and Real Betis on December 30, 2015
Team News: Real Betis hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo ahead of Barcelona clash
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool tracking Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi?
Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'Struggling Real Betis sack Gus PoyetPellegrini "will honour" China dealBetis considering Gus Poyet future
Gus Poyet 'not worried' by speculationReport: Atletico want Dani CeballosBetis boss Poyet: "I like the pressure"Betis boss Poyet given vote of confidenceResult: Isco nets brace in Real Madrid rout
> Real Betis Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Barcelona20126251173442
3Sevilla19133342251742
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Celta Vigo209383133-230
8Athletic Bilbao198562421329
9EibarEibar208572829-129
10Espanyol196852526-126
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592030-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand