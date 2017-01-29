Real Betis head coach Victor Sanchez hands debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo for their La Liga clash against Barcelona at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Central defender Aissa Mandi is also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria and goes straight back into the Verdiblancos XI, while Ruben Castro is fit to lead the line once again.

Antonio Sanabria and Joaquin, meanwhile, are still on the sidelines for the Seville outfit, who have dropped to 14th in the La Liga table.

As for Barcelona, boss Luis Enrique has been forced to select an unfamiliar midfield as the Blaugrana aim to move top of the standings for the time being at least.

Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha remain injured, so Denis Suarez keeps his spot following a two-goal showing against Real Sociedad last time out.

The Spaniard is joined by Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic in the centre of the park, while Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu are preferred to Javier Mascherano and Sergi Roberto.

Real Betis: Adan, Piccini, Pezzella, Mandi, Tosca, Durmisi, Petros, Pardo, Ceballos, Castro, Alegria

Subs: Gimenez, Navarro, Bruno, Martinez, Donk, Nahuel, Zozulia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Vidal, Mathieu, Pique, Digne, Denis, Rakitic, Turan, Neymar, Suarez, Messi

Subs: Cillessen, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Roberto, Gomes, Umtiti

Follow all the action from the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Sports Mole's live text coverage.