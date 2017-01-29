Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona from Seville.
Betis have collected 22 points from their 19 league matches this season, with that total leaving them in 14th spot in Spain's top flight.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have won their last two in the league and would move above Real Madrid to the summit with all three points here.
Barcelona have won each of the last seven league meetings between the two sides, with Betis failing to beat the Catalan giants in Spain's top flight since March 2008.
BETIS: Adan; Piccini, Pezzella, Mandi, Tosca; Durmisi, Petros, Pardo; Ceballos, Castro, Alegria
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mathieu, Pique, Digne; Denis, Rakitic, Turan; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
