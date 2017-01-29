Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona

Barcelona have won each of the last seven league meetings between the two sides, with Betis failing to beat the Catalan giants in Spain's top flight since March 2008.

Barcelona , meanwhile, have won their last two in the league and would move above Real Madrid to the summit with all three points here.

Betis have collected 22 points from their 19 league matches this season, with that total leaving them in 14th spot in Spain's top flight.

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona from Seville.

38 min SAVE! Wonderful, wonderful save from Adan as the Betis goalkeeper keeps out Neymar after the Brazilian had been found by a sensational Messi pass. What a chance!

38 min Adan takes a chance at the back and pressure from Neymar forces the Betis goalkeeper to fire into the stands. It might well take something like that for Barcelona to make the breakthrough here. There is no question that Betis have been the better team in the first period of this La Liga clash.

36 min It just has not happened for Barcelona in the opening 36 minutes of this match.

34 min CHANCES! Couple of chances for the home side in quick succession, but Pardo just cannot meet a deep cross from Piccini, before the ball evades Castro when Durmisi fires back in!

34 min We have seen little from Luis Suarez in the opening 34 minutes of this match, but you just know that he is going to pop up at some point. Messi started well, but has not been too involved in the last 10 or 15 minutes here. Neymar, meanwhile, has struggled to influence matters from the left.

32 min Little under 15 minutes of the first period remaining and Betis continue to look the team more likely to make the breakthrough. Still no yellow cards in this match, but we must be getting close as late challenges continue to arrive. Barcelona have been really disappointing in this first period.

29 min CHANCE! Castro finds yet more space inside the Barcelona box before attempting to curl one towards the top corner, but Mathieu heads over his own crossbar!

27 min Another half-chance for Castro, but the striker's effort misses the near post. It must be said that Ceballos is having a wonderful game for the home side in the middle of the park.

26 min Neymar curls a poor free kick over the far post for the visitors.

25 min CHANCE! Super chance for the home side once again as Castro creates space outside the Barcelona box before driving into a dangerous position, but the striker never gets hold of the shot and the away side can clear their lines. He waited and waited, and then it was too late.

24 min Piccini makes progress down the right before driving past Digne, but the Betis full-back wastes the moment as he delivers straight into the arms of Ter Stegen. Turan then over-hits one down the other end as Barcelona's lacklustre performance continues. Betis are on top at the moment.

22 min Barcelona were in action against Sociedad on Thursday night and there does appear to be a bit of a hang-over from that match. Betis have been quicker across the pitch since the first minute of action, although it will be difficult for the hosts to maintain this level. Still goalless in Seville.

19 min SAVE! Ter Stegen has to fly across his goal to keep out a long-range strike from Ceballos. It was a super strike from the number 10, but an even better save from Ter Stegen!

19 min Digne is back on his feet and it does appear that the left-back will be fit to continue. Barcelona remain in control of the possession here, but Betis are enjoying the better moments in the final third of the field. You just get the feeling that the first goal could be all-important in this match.

17 min Digne has a problem for Barcelona as he goes down holding his left leg. It does not look great and the away side might well be forced into a change early on. Jordi Alba is now warming-up here.

16 min Luis Suarez goes for the spectacular just inside Betis' half of the field, but Adan makes the save. The Uruguay international is capable, that is for sure. Adan did not took too pleased with the effort.

15 min Well, 15 minutes on the clock and we are still goalless, but it has been a very entertaining start to this match. Barcelona have enjoyed most of the ball, but Betis have had two decent chances and have shown that they can upset this patched-up Barcelona back four. Fascinating game here.

12 min SAVE! Ter Stegen has to save from Castro as Barcelona wobble at the back once again. It was Mathieu this time that could not cope with the Betis press. Two chances in quick succession!

10 min CHANCE! Opportunity for the home side this time as Ceballos looks to pick out Castro at the near post following a swift counter-attack, but Pique is on hand to make the clearance!

8 min Barcelona are very much in control of the possession at the moment as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. Betis are working hard to close the space, but Messi is starting to pick up dangerous positions and pick little passes. Important period of the match here.

6 min CHANCE! Super chance for the away side as Vidal delivers a brilliant cross towards Luis Suarez at the far post, but Durmisi is on hand to make a very important block!

5 min There have already been some tasty challenges this afternoon as both sets of players battle for control of the possession. The match is yet to settle due to the nature of Betis' pressing game.

3 min Durmisi has a pop from distance, but it is a comfortable save for Ter Stegen.

2 min ... it must be said that there is a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon - the home supporters have turned up in their numbers. You just get the feeling that Betis need to get through the opening 10, 15 minutes without conceding if they are to stand a chance of a positive result here.

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off in Seville...

10.55am Here we go then - both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of kickoff in Seville. To be honest, I am finding it very difficult to make a case for Betis this afternoon. I actually fancy the home side to score, but Barcelona have too much down the other end not to emerge victorious in my opinion.

10.48am Taking something from this match will be tough for Betis, but their next three in the league are Deportivo (A), Valencia (H) and Granada (A). The Green and Whites finished 10th on their return to La Liga last season and it does appear that they will be safe from the drop for another campaign.

10.45am Betis have actually lost three of their last five games in all competitions and are now two without a win in the league after following a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid with a goalless draw at home to Sporting Gijon last time out. Sanchez's team, however, are unbeaten in their last five league games on home soil, which is a run that stretches back to October. That record will come under threat here!

10.42am Finding the back of the net has been a real problem for Betis this season, however, with only 20 goals in their 19 matches. Eight of those have been scored by Ruben Castro, but their second highest scorer is Joaquin on three, which is an indication of their troubles. They might have problems going forward, but their defensive record is decent in relation to those around them in the table. © Getty Images

10.38am As for Betis, a difficult start to the season saw Gustavo Poyet lose his managerial position with the club and Victor Sanchez is now in the hot-seat at the Benito Villamarin. It has not been a spectacular last few months, but a total of 22 points has left the club in 14th position in the table – nine points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand over struggling Osasuna and Granada.

10.35am In terms of what is ahead for the Catalan giants, they will host Athletic Bilbao in the league next Saturday, before travelling to Alaves, who beat them earlier this season, on February 11. February 14 then sees the return of the Champions League and Barcelona have the small matter of a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie. That should be a really cracking European tie.

10.32am Barcelona's record from 19 matches reads won 12, drawn five and lost two. Their two defeats came against Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo, but they have drawn with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and beaten Sevilla this season. Enrique's side have the chance to go top this afternoon on 44 points, but as mentioned, Real Madrid would be just one point behind with two games in hand. © SilverHub

10.28am When Barcelona drew 1-1 with Villarreal on January 8, it did appear that Real Madrid were simply too far ahead at the summit. Los Blancos have since lost 2-1 at Sevilla, however, while Barcelona have thumped Las Palmas 5-0 and Eibar 4-0 in their last two league matches. Those two results also mean that Barcelona are now the leading scorers (51) in the league this season.

10.25am As things stand, Real Madrid top La Liga on 43 points from 18 matches, Sevilla are second with 42 points from 19 matches and Barcelona third on 41 points from 19 matches. Sevilla will travel to Espanyol this afternoon, before Real Madrid host Real Sociedad tonight. Zinedine Zidane's side are still in a strong position, but Barcelona will look to put the pressure on with three points in this one.

10.22am So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild morning in Seville. I shall speak about Betis and their form this season a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona. As mentioned, three points for Enrique's side this afternoon would see them move above Real Madrid to the summit, although Los Blancos would then have two games in hand. © SilverHub

10.19am As for Barcelona, with Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha on the treatment table, Luis Enrique has been forced to select an unfamiliar midfield. Indeed, Denis Suarez keeps his spot following a two-goal showing against Sociedad last time out, and the Spaniard is joined by Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic. Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu, meanwhile, are preferred to Javier Mascherano and Sergi Roberto.

10.16am The big news in the Betis camp is that head coach Victor Sanchez hands debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo, who have both arrived at the club this month. Central defender Aissa Mandi is also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty and goes straight back into the XI, but Antonio Sanabria and Joaquin are still on the sidelines for the Seville outfit. Ruben Castro is fit to lead the line once again.

10.13am TEAMS! BETIS: Adan; Piccini, Pezzella, Mandi, Tosca; Durmisi, Petros, Pardo; Ceballos, Castro, Alegria BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mathieu, Pique, Digne; Denis, Rakitic, Turan; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

10.10am Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Seville. Betis have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Barcelona were in Copa del Rey quarter-final action on Thursday night – beating Real Sociedad 5-2 to book their spot in the semi-finals. © SilverHub

10.07am Worryingly for Betis, who have dropped to 14th in La Liga, the Seville outfit have conceded at least three times in four of their last five league meetings with Barcelona. As mentioned, they shipped six in the reverse match earlier this season and suffered a 4-1 home defeat during the 2013-14 campaign. The statistics point to a very tough afternoon for the home side, that is for sure.

10.04am Barcelona have won each of the last seven league meetings between the two teams, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding match last term. They also ran out 6-2 winners over Betis at Camp Nou towards the start of the current season. Betis did beat Barcelona in this stadium during the 2010-11 Copa del Rey, but they have not won against the Catalan giants in La Liga since March 2008 - a 3-2 success.