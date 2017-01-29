Jan 29, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Estadio Benito Villamarin
Real Betis
0-0
Barcelona
LIVE

Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona from Seville.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Betis and Barcelona from Seville.

Betis have collected 22 points from their 19 league matches this season, with that total leaving them in 14th spot in Spain's top flight.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have won their last two in the league and would move above Real Madrid to the summit with all three points here.

Barcelona have won each of the last seven league meetings between the two sides, with Betis failing to beat the Catalan giants in Spain's top flight since March 2008.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
38 minSAVE! Wonderful, wonderful save from Adan as the Betis goalkeeper keeps out Neymar after the Brazilian had been found by a sensational Messi pass. What a chance!

38 minAdan takes a chance at the back and pressure from Neymar forces the Betis goalkeeper to fire into the stands. It might well take something like that for Barcelona to make the breakthrough here. There is no question that Betis have been the better team in the first period of this La Liga clash.

36 minIt just has not happened for Barcelona in the opening 36 minutes of this match.

34 minCHANCES! Couple of chances for the home side in quick succession, but Pardo just cannot meet a deep cross from Piccini, before the ball evades Castro when Durmisi fires back in!

34 minWe have seen little from Luis Suarez in the opening 34 minutes of this match, but you just know that he is going to pop up at some point. Messi started well, but has not been too involved in the last 10 or 15 minutes here. Neymar, meanwhile, has struggled to influence matters from the left.

32 minLittle under 15 minutes of the first period remaining and Betis continue to look the team more likely to make the breakthrough. Still no yellow cards in this match, but we must be getting close as late challenges continue to arrive. Barcelona have been really disappointing in this first period.

29 minCHANCE! Castro finds yet more space inside the Barcelona box before attempting to curl one towards the top corner, but Mathieu heads over his own crossbar!

27 minAnother half-chance for Castro, but the striker's effort misses the near post. It must be said that Ceballos is having a wonderful game for the home side in the middle of the park.

26 minNeymar curls a poor free kick over the far post for the visitors.

25 minCHANCE! Super chance for the home side once again as Castro creates space outside the Barcelona box before driving into a dangerous position, but the striker never gets hold of the shot and the away side can clear their lines. He waited and waited, and then it was too late.

24 minPiccini makes progress down the right before driving past Digne, but the Betis full-back wastes the moment as he delivers straight into the arms of Ter Stegen. Turan then over-hits one down the other end as Barcelona's lacklustre performance continues. Betis are on top at the moment.

22 minBarcelona were in action against Sociedad on Thursday night and there does appear to be a bit of a hang-over from that match. Betis have been quicker across the pitch since the first minute of action, although it will be difficult for the hosts to maintain this level. Still goalless in Seville.

19 minSAVE! Ter Stegen has to fly across his goal to keep out a long-range strike from Ceballos. It was a super strike from the number 10, but an even better save from Ter Stegen!

19 minDigne is back on his feet and it does appear that the left-back will be fit to continue. Barcelona remain in control of the possession here, but Betis are enjoying the better moments in the final third of the field. You just get the feeling that the first goal could be all-important in this match.

17 minDigne has a problem for Barcelona as he goes down holding his left leg. It does not look great and the away side might well be forced into a change early on. Jordi Alba is now warming-up here.

16 minLuis Suarez goes for the spectacular just inside Betis' half of the field, but Adan makes the save. The Uruguay international is capable, that is for sure. Adan did not took too pleased with the effort.

15 minWell, 15 minutes on the clock and we are still goalless, but it has been a very entertaining start to this match. Barcelona have enjoyed most of the ball, but Betis have had two decent chances and have shown that they can upset this patched-up Barcelona back four. Fascinating game here.

12 minSAVE! Ter Stegen has to save from Castro as Barcelona wobble at the back once again. It was Mathieu this time that could not cope with the Betis press. Two chances in quick succession!

10 minCHANCE! Opportunity for the home side this time as Ceballos looks to pick out Castro at the near post following a swift counter-attack, but Pique is on hand to make the clearance!

8 minBarcelona are very much in control of the possession at the moment as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. Betis are working hard to close the space, but Messi is starting to pick up dangerous positions and pick little passes. Important period of the match here.

6 minCHANCE! Super chance for the away side as Vidal delivers a brilliant cross towards Luis Suarez at the far post, but Durmisi is on hand to make a very important block!

5 minThere have already been some tasty challenges this afternoon as both sets of players battle for control of the possession. The match is yet to settle due to the nature of Betis' pressing game.

3 minDurmisi has a pop from distance, but it is a comfortable save for Ter Stegen.

2 min... it must be said that there is a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon - the home supporters have turned up in their numbers. You just get the feeling that Betis need to get through the opening 10, 15 minutes without conceding if they are to stand a chance of a positive result here.

0 minKICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off in Seville...

10.55amHere we go then - both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of kickoff in Seville. To be honest, I am finding it very difficult to make a case for Betis this afternoon. I actually fancy the home side to score, but Barcelona have too much down the other end not to emerge victorious in my opinion.

10.52am

10.48amTaking something from this match will be tough for Betis, but their next three in the league are Deportivo (A), Valencia (H) and Granada (A). The Green and Whites finished 10th on their return to La Liga last season and it does appear that they will be safe from the drop for another campaign.

10.45amBetis have actually lost three of their last five games in all competitions and are now two without a win in the league after following a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid with a goalless draw at home to Sporting Gijon last time out. Sanchez's team, however, are unbeaten in their last five league games on home soil, which is a run that stretches back to October. That record will come under threat here!

10.42amFinding the back of the net has been a real problem for Betis this season, however, with only 20 goals in their 19 matches. Eight of those have been scored by Ruben Castro, but their second highest scorer is Joaquin on three, which is an indication of their troubles. They might have problems going forward, but their defensive record is decent in relation to those around them in the table.

Betis' forward Ruben Castro heads the ball past Rijeka's defender Niko Datkovic during the UEFA Europa League Group I football match Real Betis Balompie vs HNK Rijeka at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on December 12, 2013© Getty Images


10.38amAs for Betis, a difficult start to the season saw Gustavo Poyet lose his managerial position with the club and Victor Sanchez is now in the hot-seat at the Benito Villamarin. It has not been a spectacular last few months, but a total of 22 points has left the club in 14th position in the table – nine points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand over struggling Osasuna and Granada.

10.35amIn terms of what is ahead for the Catalan giants, they will host Athletic Bilbao in the league next Saturday, before travelling to Alaves, who beat them earlier this season, on February 11. February 14 then sees the return of the Champions League and Barcelona have the small matter of a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie. That should be a really cracking European tie.

10.32amBarcelona's record from 19 matches reads won 12, drawn five and lost two. Their two defeats came against Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo, but they have drawn with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and beaten Sevilla this season. Enrique's side have the chance to go top this afternoon on 44 points, but as mentioned, Real Madrid would be just one point behind with two games in hand.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016© SilverHub


10.28amWhen Barcelona drew 1-1 with Villarreal on January 8, it did appear that Real Madrid were simply too far ahead at the summit. Los Blancos have since lost 2-1 at Sevilla, however, while Barcelona have thumped Las Palmas 5-0 and Eibar 4-0 in their last two league matches. Those two results also mean that Barcelona are now the leading scorers (51) in the league this season.

10.25amAs things stand, Real Madrid top La Liga on 43 points from 18 matches, Sevilla are second with 42 points from 19 matches and Barcelona third on 41 points from 19 matches. Sevilla will travel to Espanyol this afternoon, before Real Madrid host Real Sociedad tonight. Zinedine Zidane's side are still in a strong position, but Barcelona will look to put the pressure on with three points in this one.

10.22amSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild morning in Seville. I shall speak about Betis and their form this season a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona. As mentioned, three points for Enrique's side this afternoon would see them move above Real Madrid to the summit, although Los Blancos would then have two games in hand.

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


10.19amAs for Barcelona, with Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha on the treatment table, Luis Enrique has been forced to select an unfamiliar midfield. Indeed, Denis Suarez keeps his spot following a two-goal showing against Sociedad last time out, and the Spaniard is joined by Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic. Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu, meanwhile, are preferred to Javier Mascherano and Sergi Roberto.

10.16amThe big news in the Betis camp is that head coach Victor Sanchez hands debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo, who have both arrived at the club this month. Central defender Aissa Mandi is also back from Africa Cup of Nations duty and goes straight back into the XI, but Antonio Sanabria and Joaquin are still on the sidelines for the Seville outfit. Ruben Castro is fit to lead the line once again.

10.13amTEAMS!

BETIS: Adan; Piccini, Pezzella, Mandi, Tosca; Durmisi, Petros, Pardo; Ceballos, Castro, Alegria

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mathieu, Pique, Digne; Denis, Rakitic, Turan; Neymar, Suarez, Messi


10.10amRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Seville. Betis have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Barcelona were in Copa del Rey quarter-final action on Thursday night – beating Real Sociedad 5-2 to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


10.07amWorryingly for Betis, who have dropped to 14th in La Liga, the Seville outfit have conceded at least three times in four of their last five league meetings with Barcelona. As mentioned, they shipped six in the reverse match earlier this season and suffered a 4-1 home defeat during the 2013-14 campaign. The statistics point to a very tough afternoon for the home side, that is for sure.

10.04amBarcelona have won each of the last seven league meetings between the two teams, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding match last term. They also ran out 6-2 winners over Betis at Camp Nou towards the start of the current season. Betis did beat Barcelona in this stadium during the 2010-11 Copa del Rey, but they have not won against the Catalan giants in La Liga since March 2008 - a 3-2 success.

10.01amMorning all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Seville as Real Betis welcome the champions Barcelona in what should be an entertaining match. Three points for the visitors would actually take them top, temporarily at least, but Betis are unbeaten in their last five league games in this stadium.

Marc Muniesa of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Stoke City at Carrow Road on August 22, 2015
Read Next:
Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'
>
View our homepages for Barcelona, Real Betis, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
 Luis Suarez and Juan Vargas in action during the game between Barcelona and Real Betis on December 30, 2015
Team News: Real Betis hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo ahead of Barcelona clash
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone ready to take on 'world's best side' Barcelona
Enrique talks-up Denis Suarez potentialGiovinco reveals Barcelona snubBarca to meet Atletico in Copa semisResult: Barcelona through with thumping winMaradona: 'Messi doesn't need World Cup win'
Luis Enrique coy on Barca exit reportsLewandowski "very happy" at BayernCoutinho 'to sign new five-year contract'Liverpool to open talks with Coutinho?Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Real Betis News
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona
 Luis Suarez and Juan Vargas in action during the game between Barcelona and Real Betis on December 30, 2015
Team News: Real Betis hand debuts to Alin Tosca and Ruben Pardo ahead of Barcelona clash
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool tracking Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi?
Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'Struggling Real Betis sack Gus PoyetPellegrini "will honour" China dealBetis considering Gus Poyet future
Gus Poyet 'not worried' by speculationReport: Atletico want Dani CeballosBetis boss Poyet: "I like the pressure"Betis boss Poyet given vote of confidenceResult: Isco nets brace in Real Madrid rout
> Real Betis Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Barcelona20126251173442
3Sevilla19133342251742
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Celta Vigo209383133-230
8Athletic Bilbao198562421329
9EibarEibar208572829-129
10Espanyol196852526-126
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592030-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand