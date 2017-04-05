Apr 5, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
3-0
Sevilla
Suarez (25'), Messi (28', 33')
Pique (15'), Busquets (71'), Rakitic (78'), Alena (85')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Iborra (38'), Vitolo (57')
Vitolo (91')

Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to Neymar

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli lavishes praise on Barcelona forward Neymar following Wednesday night's La Liga clash at Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 14:51 UK

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has lavished praise on Barcelona forward Neymar following Wednesday night's La Liga clash at Camp Nou.

A Luis Suarez effort and a double from Lionel Messi saw Barcelona comfortably beat Sevilla 3-0 at Camp Nou in the mid-week fixture as the Europa League winners continued their poor run of form.

Sampaoli picked out Neymar after the clash, however, insisting that the 25-year-old, who netted his 100th Barcelona goal at the weekend, is "a worthy successor to Messi".

"I congratulated Neymar for his game and for the admiration I have for him. He is a worthy successor to Messi and is on the road to big things. I have a good relationship with him," Samapoli told reporters.

Neymar needed just 177 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona following a move from Brazilian side Santos in the summer of 2013.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exit
>
View our homepages for Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jorge Sampaoli, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla - as it happened
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to Neymar
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exit
Result: Barcelona beat Sevilla to top La LigaTeam News: Messi, Pique back for BarcelonaCoutinho eyeing "greatness" with LiverpoolLionel Messi to sign new deal next month?Enrique hails 'difference-maker' Neymar
Barcelona confirm Rafinha knee problemAlcacer "happy" with Barca squad roleSterling: 'A lot more to come from me'Result: Barcelona close gap on Real MadridLive Commentary: Granada 1-4 Barcelona - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage
More Sevilla News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla - as it happened
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to Neymar
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona beat Sevilla to top La Liga
Team News: Messi, Pique back for BarcelonaMochi reveals Premier League interestArsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Sevilla confirm Monchi exitWest Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?
Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus NavasSevilla's Vitolo talks up Barcelona moveSevilla boss Sampaoli denies Barcelona contactSon on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar?Shakespeare: 'Vardy is not a cheat'
> Sevilla Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid29225278304871
2Barcelona30216388266269
3Atletico MadridAtletico30187555233261
4Sevilla30177652371558
5Villarreal30149742231951
6Athletic Bilbao30155103933650
7Real Sociedad30154114341249
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol30111094242043
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves301010102937-840
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis3087153247-1531
15Malaga3079143447-1330
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo30610143146-1528
17Leganes3069152546-2127
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3057183158-2722
19Granada3048182662-3620
20Osasuna3028203069-3914
> Full Version
 