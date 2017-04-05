Luis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exit

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique jokingly credits his impending exit with his team's recent strong run of form.

The Spanish champions have only failed to win once since Enrique revealed that he would be leaving the club this summer when his current deal expires.

Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Sevilla saw Barcelona keep touch with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and Enrique has paid tribute to his side for their performance against the Europa League holders.

"We played at a top level. We practically locked them in their half of the pitch and we have created many chances. Our pressing in the first half was spectacular. Sincerely, it was one of our best first halves of the season," Enrique told reporters.

"The second half? It was a different game, but it's a normal thing that can happen. Winning since my exit announcement? They feel such a great relief from getting rid of me, that now they're flying! I have a great time when we win, but when we lose, the cannibals come out and I'm in the middle."

Barcelona are also still chasing silverware in the Champions League and Copa del Rey as Enrique looks to bring his reign at Camp Nou to a positive conclusion.