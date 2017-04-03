General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Enrique hails 'difference-maker' Neymar

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hails Neymar after the Brazilian struck his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 4-1 win over Granada.
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has paid tribute to Neymar after the Brazilian struck his 100th goal for the club in Sunday night's 4-1 win over Granada.

Neymar, 25, needed just 177 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona, although just 15 of those have come during the 2016-17 campaign.

Enrique will leave Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer, but the Spaniard wants to 'continue enjoying' the Brazilian, who he hopes will score "another 900" times for the Catalan giants.

"Neymar's 100th goal for Barca? These are numbers within reach of a beastly player, one of the biggest difference-makers in the world," Enrique told reporters.

"His signing has been a great success for this club and he also wanted to join Barca. I hope he scores another 900 so we can enjoy him for many more years."

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013 after scoring 136 times in 225 appearances for the Brazilian outfit.

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona confirm Rafinha knee problem
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico29177554233158
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Real Sociedad29154104340349
6Villarreal29139741231848
7Athletic Bilbao29145103733447
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol29111084240243
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis2987143246-1431
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
 