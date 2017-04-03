Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hails Neymar after the Brazilian struck his 100th goal for the club in Sunday's 4-1 win over Granada.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has paid tribute to Neymar after the Brazilian struck his 100th goal for the club in Sunday night's 4-1 win over Granada.

Neymar, 25, needed just 177 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona, although just 15 of those have come during the 2016-17 campaign.

Enrique will leave Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer, but the Spaniard wants to 'continue enjoying' the Brazilian, who he hopes will score "another 900" times for the Catalan giants.

"Neymar's 100th goal for Barca? These are numbers within reach of a beastly player, one of the biggest difference-makers in the world," Enrique told reporters.

"His signing has been a great success for this club and he also wanted to join Barca. I hope he scores another 900 so we can enjoy him for many more years."

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013 after scoring 136 times in 225 appearances for the Brazilian outfit.