Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling admits that he needs to start making the difference in big games if he can be mentioned alongside the likes of Neymar.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has insisted that there is "a lot more to come" from him before he reaches his full potential.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium following his £50m move from Liverpool but has begun to rediscover his best form under Pep Guardiola, scoring nine goals and setting up 20 more in 38 appearances across all competitions this term.

That leaves him just three assists behind Barcelona star Neymar, although Sterling acknowledged that he needs to start making the difference in big games more often.

"It's felt alright, it's felt good. I don't want to sound massive but I've got a lot more to come," he told Sky Sports News about his season so far.

"Seeing some assist stats – just a few behind Neymar – that's great to see but I want to be doing it in games like Monaco, that we lost, those are the games that make you as a player."

Sterling has featured in all but three of Man City's Premier League games this season.