Dani Alves slams "false and ungrateful" Barcelona

Dani Alves for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves brands the club's hierarchy "false and ungrateful" and claims that they have "no idea how to treat their players".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has launched a scathing attack on the Catalan outfit over their treatment of him in his final years at the club.

The 33-year-old ended an eight-year spell at the Camp Nou last summer when he activated a termination clause in his contract in order to move to Italian champions Juventus.

Alves had long been linked with an exit from the club, but revealed that the "false and ungrateful" hierarchy only offered him a new deal once they had been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA.

"During my last three seasons I always heard that 'Alves was leaving', but the managers never said anything to me. They were very false and ungrateful. They did not respect me," he told ABC.

"I was only offered to renew when the FIFA transfer ban came in. That was when I went and signed a deal with a termination clause. Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players.'

Alves won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey crowns and three Champions Leagues during his time with Barcelona.

Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Barcelona interested in Cedric Soares?
>
View our homepages for Dani Alves, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Leganes - as it happened
 Dani Alves for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feud
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gives Luis Enrique backing
Alves slams "false and ungrateful" BarcaBarcelona interested in Cedric Soares?Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Result: Late Messi penalty saves lacklustre BarcaBarca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?
Suarez: 'Barca can still overcome PSG'Turan, Mascherano both out for BarcelonaMan City boosted in Messi hunt?Guardiola: "I will never coach again at Barca"Mascherano: 'Messi bigger than Barcelona'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Dani Alves for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feud
 Dani Alves for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Dani Alves slams "false and ungrateful" Barcelona
 Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Massimiliano Allegri plays down Arsenal speculation
Giuseppe Marotta doubts Verratti signingJuventus 'to make summer move for Can'Dybala "very close" to signing new Juve dealRonaldo nearly joined Juve, claims ex-directorJuventus chief confident of tying down Dybala
Alvaro Morata 'misses' JuventusMan City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'Dortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?Juventus join race to sign Sanchez?Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
13Real Betis2266102235-1324
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version