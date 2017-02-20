Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves brands the club's hierarchy "false and ungrateful" and claims that they have "no idea how to treat their players".

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has launched a scathing attack on the Catalan outfit over their treatment of him in his final years at the club.

The 33-year-old ended an eight-year spell at the Camp Nou last summer when he activated a termination clause in his contract in order to move to Italian champions Juventus.

Alves had long been linked with an exit from the club, but revealed that the "false and ungrateful" hierarchy only offered him a new deal once they had been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA.

"During my last three seasons I always heard that 'Alves was leaving', but the managers never said anything to me. They were very false and ungrateful. They did not respect me," he told ABC.

"I was only offered to renew when the FIFA transfer ban came in. That was when I went and signed a deal with a termination clause. Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players.'

Alves won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey crowns and three Champions Leagues during his time with Barcelona.