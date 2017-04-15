Live Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Real Sociedad

Sociedad, meanwhile, beat Sporting Gijon 3-1 at home on Monday night to move to within two points of fifth-place Villarreal.

Barcelona , who lost 2-0 at Malaga last weekend, have fallen six points behind the league leaders Real Madrid after Los Blancos' last-gasp win at Sporting Gijon earlier this afternoon.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad from Camp Nou.

12 min Brilliant goalkeeping from Rulli as the Sociedad stopper comes out to deny Alcacer, before flying out to palm behind when Roberto looked favourite to deliver into the middle of the box.

10 min Yuri hits another one for Sociedad, but his effort was always too high.

10 min You just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - will be vital in terms of the final result. The atmosphere inside Camp Nou will be very interesting if Sociedad can take the lead, but if Barcelona open the scoring then you would have to fancy the Catalan side to be quite comfortable.

7 min BOOKING! Vela (Sociedad) is booked for a late tackle on Alcacer.

6 min CHANCE! Big chance for the home side this time as Alba finds all sorts of space down the left before delivering a low cross towards Suarez, but the striker slips at the vital moment.

5 min Super work from Luis Suarez as the striker collects a pass from Alba in a wide position before attempting to find Rakitic, but Navas is across to make the challenge. Open start to this match.

3 min CHANCE! Super chance for Sociedad as Willian sets up Yuri inside the Barcelona box, but the defender's goal-bound effort is blocked by Pique. That was going in!

2 min ... as expected, Barcelona have taken control of the possession in the opening couple of minutes, with Sociedad dropping into a deeper shape. I fancy Barcelona to win tonight, but Sociedad have the potential to cause a lot of problems. It is very much win or bust in terms of the title race.

0 min KICKOFF! Sociedad kick things off at Camp Nou...

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action. The home supporters are expecting a strong response from their team tonight following back-to-back defeats without scoring. Only a win will do if the Catalan side are to stay in the title race.

7.38pm In terms of what is ahead for Sociedad, Eusebio's side will welcome Deportivo next weekend, before ending the month with fixtures against Valencia (A) and Granada (H). The Basque side have finished 12th and ninth in their last two La Liga campaigns, but are on course for a return to European football for the 2017-18 campaign. A win tonight would give them a lot of confidence.

7.35pm It has been a case of 'all or nothing' for Sociedad on their travels this season, with the Basque outfit winning eight and losing seven of their 15 away games in the league. They have only suffered four home defeats this season, although have only won seven of their 16 fixtures at San Sebastian, which has harmed their push for a Champions League position. Kickoff is fast approaching here!

7.28pm Sociedad picked up a vital three points at home to Sporting Gijon on Monday night, however, and the 3-1 success saw them jump above Bilbao and Eibar into sixth position. They are now down in seventh, but actually just two points behind fifth-place Villarreal, although nine points seperates them from fourth-place Sevilla, which is a big gap to close at this stage of the campaign.

7.25pm As for Sociedad, a run of four victories and just one defeat between February 5 and March 3 led to suggestions that the Basque outfit could sneak into the top four this season. They failed to win between March 12 and April 4, however, suffering defeats to Athletic Bilbao, Alaves and Atletico Madrid as Eusebio's side fell down to eighth position in the table, leaving them off the pace.

7.22pm Osasuna will visit Barcelona in the league on April 26, before Enrique's side travel to Espanyol in their final La Liga fixture of April. They will host Villarreal and Eibar in addition to travelling to Las Palmas in the league next month, while they also have the small matter of a Copa del Rey final against Alaves on May 26. Next weekend, as mentioned, they will travel to Bernabeu for El Clasico. © SilverHub

7.18pm Barcelona created Champions League history in this season's round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain when they overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit at Camp Nou to triumph, and they will again have to come from behind in the quarter-finals if they are to make the semi-finals. Indeed, the Spanish champions were well beaten at Juventus on Tuesday night - losing 3-0 in Turin. In truth, it is very difficult to imagine Juventus conceding at least three times at Camp Nou without scoring next week.

7.15pm Barcelona responded to that defeat at Deportivo by scoring 11 times in victories over Valencia, Granada and Sevilla, but they were poor against Malaga last time out. As mentioned, the Catalan outfit simply have to win when they travel to Real Madrid next weekend, although they also have the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at home to Juventus on Wednesday night.

7.12pm After Real Madrid drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Madrid last weekend, Barcelona had the chance to gain some ground when they travelled to Malaga on Saturday night. Neymar was sent off in a 2-0 defeat for the Catalan giants, however, as they suffered another away defeat following a 2-1 reverse at Deportivo La Coruna on March 12. Neymar is, of course, now suspended for El Clasico. © SilverHub

7.08pm Worryingly for Barcelona, Real Madrid have opened that six-point gap having played the same amount of games as the reigning champions. Luis Enrique's side have the chance to cut the gap to three points tonight, but Real Madrid are still very much in charge of their own destiny this season. One thing is for certain, next weekend's El Clasico at the Bernabeu is going to be a slightly important.

7.05pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Spain. I shall speak about Sociedad a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who simply have to win tonight. Real Madrid's 3-2 victory at Sporting Gijon earlier this afternoon has left Los Blancos six points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of the table.

7.02pm As for Sociedad, head coach Eusebio Sacristan has made just one change from the team that beat Sporting Gijon last time out, and that comes in the final third as Mikel Oyarzabal takes the place of Juanmi. Willian Jose will again lead the line for the Basque outfit, while Carlos Vela and David Zurutuza keep their spots in the XI. A knee problem, however, keeps Carlos Martinez on the sidelines. © AFP

6.58pm Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has made four changes to the team that started against Juventus during the week, with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer all coming into the XI. Neymar misses out tonight through suspension, while a calf problem keeps Javier Mascherano on the sidelines. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, however, both start for the Spanish champions.

6.55pm TEAMS! BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Alcacer, Suarez, Messi SOCIEDAD: Rulli; Zaldua, Navas, Inigo, Yuri; Prieto, Illarra, Zurutuza; Vela, Willian, Oyarzabal

6.52pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Sociedad have had since Tuesday to prepare for this match, but Barcelona were in Champions League quarter-final action away to Juventus on Tuesday night – losing 3-0 in the first leg of that particular tie. It was another very disappointing away European night for Luis Enrique's side. © SilverHub

6.49pm Sociedad have actually won three of the last five La Liga meetings between the two teams, although each of those victories came on home soil. Barcelona recorded a 5-2 victory in the reverse match at Camp Nou earlier this season, and the Catalan outfit do have a very strong record against Sociedad in this particular stadium. Will that run continue tonight? Stay tuned to find out!