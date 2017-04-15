Live Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Real Sociedad

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad from Camp Nou.
Barcelona, who lost 2-0 at Malaga last weekend, have fallen six points behind the league leaders Real Madrid after Los Blancos' last-gasp win at Sporting Gijon earlier this afternoon.
Sociedad, meanwhile, beat Sporting Gijon 3-1 at home on Monday night to move to within two points of fifth-place Villarreal.
Follow our minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.
¡Ya estamos en el calentamiento! Preparados para el partido. Aupa Real!!! #RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/nyevgBwtl7— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) April 15, 2017
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Alcacer, Suarez, Messi
SOCIEDAD: Rulli; Zaldua, Navas, Inigo, Yuri; Prieto, Illarra, Zurutuza; Vela, Willian, Oyarzabal
