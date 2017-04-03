General view of Camp Nou

Paco Alcacer "happy" with Barcelona squad role

Barcelona's Paco Alcacer challenges Ruben Vezo of Granada during the La Liga clash at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Paco Alcacer insists that he is "happy" with his role at Barcelona, despite struggling for starts this season.
Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer has insisted that he is "happy" with his role at Camp Nou, despite struggling for starts since joining the Spanish champions last summer.

Alcacer, who moved to Barcelona from Valencia in August 2016, has only started three La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.

The striker came off the bench to net in Sunday's 4-1 win at Granada, however, and has reiterated his happiness at Camp Nou.

"I'm happy to help the team in any way I can, the coach asked me to come off the bench and that's what I did. Any player in this squad must be prepared to go out and perform," Alcacer told reporters.

"Although the pitch was difficult, we played a very professional game and we are looking forward to continuing our form and winning more games."

Alcacer, 23, has scored four times in 14 appearances for Barcelona this season.

