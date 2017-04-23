Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Gerard Pique: 'Barcelona can win at Bernabeu'

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique insists that his team can beat Real Madrid in Sunday's La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has insisted that his team can beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Barcelona will enter the second El Clasico of the season three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who are unbeaten on home soil in the league during the 2016-17 campaign.

Defeat for the reigning champions would all but end their hopes of retaining the crown, but Pique is confident that his team can bounce back from their Champions League quarter-final elimination by emerging victorious this weekend.

"We are human, of course something is going to affect us. On Sunday there's another big match, and we'll go there to compete and try and win. Even if we are not in our best moment, I believe we can go there and win," Pique told reporters.

Barcelona have the second-best away record in La Liga this season, although three of their four defeats during the 2016-17 campaign have come on their travels.

