A report claims that a calf injury will keep Javier Mascherano out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus.

The Argentine international picked up a calf injury in the first leg of the last-eight fixture - which Barcelona lost 3-0 - and sat out the Spanish club's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend.

Barcelona hoped that the 32-year-old would be fit for the return match at Camp Nou, but according to Football Espana, Mascherano will be forced to miss the European tie after failing to train on Monday.

The central defender joined the Spanish giants from Liverpool in the summer of 2010, and has made more than 300 appearances since arriving at Camp Nou.

Mascherano's expected absence means that Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti should continue in central defence against the Italian champions this week.