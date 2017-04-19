Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Report: Javier Mascherano to miss Juventus clash

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
A report claims that a calf injury will keep Javier Mascherano out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus.
Javier Mascherano will reportedly miss Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus.

The Argentine international picked up a calf injury in the first leg of the last-eight fixture - which Barcelona lost 3-0 - and sat out the Spanish club's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the weekend.

Barcelona hoped that the 32-year-old would be fit for the return match at Camp Nou, but according to Football Espana, Mascherano will be forced to miss the European tie after failing to train on Monday.

The central defender joined the Spanish giants from Liverpool in the summer of 2010, and has made more than 300 appearances since arriving at Camp Nou.

Mascherano's expected absence means that Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti should continue in central defence against the Italian champions this week.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
