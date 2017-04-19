Barcelona manager Luis Enrique insists that his side will be ready for their upcoming matches against Juventus and Real Madrid after returning to winning ways.

The Catalan giants will be bidding to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Juve at the Camp Nou on Wednesday before facing La Liga leaders Real Madrid in El Clasico four days later knowing that defeat would all but rule them out of the title race.

Barca go into the games off the back of an unconvincing 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, and Enrique believes that they can use their return to winning ways as a springboard to greater success.

"We will fight until the end. This win is a good starting point for the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League," he told reporters.

"We need the players to be confident and to improve in certain aspects. We go into the Champions League and El Clasico alive. I have seen my players prepared for any situation and we put in a huge effort.

"We were able to get a result against a really tough opponent who were perfectly organised. I take away the irreproachable attitude of my team. We have deserved the win even though it was difficult for us."

Barcelona currently trail Madrid by three points at the top of La Liga having played a game more than their fierce rivals.