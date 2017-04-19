Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Juventus
 

Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona ready for Juventus, Real Madrid double-header'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique insists that his side will be ready for their upcoming matches against Juventus and Real Madrid after returning to winning ways.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 21:06 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has insisted that his side will be ready for their huge double-header against Juventus and Real Madrid next week.

The Catalan giants will be bidding to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Juve at the Camp Nou on Wednesday before facing La Liga leaders Real Madrid in El Clasico four days later knowing that defeat would all but rule them out of the title race.

Barca go into the games off the back of an unconvincing 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, and Enrique believes that they can use their return to winning ways as a springboard to greater success.

"We will fight until the end. This win is a good starting point for the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League," he told reporters.

"We need the players to be confident and to improve in certain aspects. We go into the Champions League and El Clasico alive. I have seen my players prepared for any situation and we put in a huge effort.

"We were able to get a result against a really tough opponent who were perfectly organised. I take away the irreproachable attitude of my team. We have deserved the win even though it was difficult for us."

Barcelona currently trail Madrid by three points at the top of La Liga having played a game more than their fierce rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11Valencia32117144754-740
12AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 