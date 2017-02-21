Jan Oblak returns from a dislocated shoulder to make the Atletico Madrid bench ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid have made three changes ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Hernandez, Angel Correa and Fernando Torres started Los Colchoneros' 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday, but all three drop to the bench.

In their place, boss Diego Simeone has picked Jose Gimenez, Saul and Kevin Gameiro to start the match at the BayArena.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is back in training from a dislocated shoulder but he has to make do with a place on the bench as Miguel Moya continues between the sticks.

Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt, meanwhile, has made two changes from the weekend's 3-1 win at Augsburg, with Charles Aranguiz starting in place of the injured Lars Bender and Omer Toprak drafted in place of the benched Tin Jedvaj.

Bayer Leverkusen: Leno, Dragovic, Wendell, Toprak, Henrichs, Brandt, Aranguiz, Havertz, Bellarabi, Kampl, Hernandez

Subs: Ozcan, Jedvaj, Baumgartlinger, Bailey, Mehmedi, Pohjanpalo, Volland

Atletico Madrid: Moya, Luis, Savic, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Gabi, Griezmann, Gameiro

Subs: Oblak, Lucas, Correa, Thomas, Gaitan, Henrique, Torres

Follow all the action from the BayArena with Sports Mole's live text commentary.