Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​BayArena
B. LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
2-4
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Bellarabi (48'), Savic (68' og.)
Henrichs (15'), Dragovic (58'), Wendell (64'), Aranguiz (74')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Niguez (17'), Griezmann (25'), Gameiro (58' pen.), Torres (86')
Torres (88'), Gabi (89'), Luis (90')

Team News: Jan Oblak makes Atletico Madrid bench ahead of last-16 first leg

Jan Oblak returns from a dislocated shoulder to make the Atletico Madrid bench ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayer Leverkusen.
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Atletico Madrid have made three changes ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Hernandez, Angel Correa and Fernando Torres started Los Colchoneros' 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday, but all three drop to the bench.

In their place, boss Diego Simeone has picked Jose Gimenez, Saul and Kevin Gameiro to start the match at the BayArena.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is back in training from a dislocated shoulder but he has to make do with a place on the bench as Miguel Moya continues between the sticks.

Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt, meanwhile, has made two changes from the weekend's 3-1 win at Augsburg, with Charles Aranguiz starting in place of the injured Lars Bender and Omer Toprak drafted in place of the benched Tin Jedvaj.

Bayer Leverkusen: Leno, Dragovic, Wendell, Toprak, Henrichs, Brandt, Aranguiz, Havertz, Bellarabi, Kampl, Hernandez
Subs: Ozcan, Jedvaj, Baumgartlinger, Bailey, Mehmedi, Pohjanpalo, Volland

Atletico Madrid: Moya, Luis, Savic, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Gabi, Griezmann, Gameiro
Subs: Oblak, Lucas, Correa, Thomas, Gaitan, Henrique, Torres

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Real Betis2266102235-1324
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
