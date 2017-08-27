Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,206
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Granit Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on April 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says that his team "did a lot wrong" during the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool before the international break.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has admitted that his team "did a lot wrong" during the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool before the international break.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a four-goal loss at Anfield, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Xhaka has insisted that the Gunners "have made progress" since last season, but the Swiss international has called the afternoon on Merseyside "a bitter defeat".

"We have made progress as a team since losing to Bayern last season. However against Liverpool we didn't show any signs of improvement," Xhaka told reporters.

"I include myself in this. We did a lot wrong, and failed to compete with Liverpool. You get days like this. You don't want it to happen, but if it has to be then I would sooner lose one game 4-0 than four matches by 1-0.

"We made a good start to the season against Chelsea in the Community Shield, then had a crazy game [4-3] against Leicester. We were unlucky to lose at Stoke despite clearly being the better side. We have to look back critically at the Liverpool game, but then forget it as soon as possible.

"We know we produced nothing at all, and it was a bitter defeat. It is not the start to the season that we had wanted. But we still have 35 league games to come."

Arsenal will look to bounce from the defeat to Liverpool when they host Bournemouth next weekend.

Thomas Lemar in action during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Granit Xhaka, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on April 23, 2017
Granit Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'
 Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'
 Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit celebrates a goal against Nottingham Forest on August 17, 1998
Emmanuel Petit: 'Arsenal players must stop acting like babies and kids'
Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidOzil not giving up on Premier League titleOzil tells Arsenal legends to "stop talking"Merson: 'Drinkwater perfect for Arsenal'Santi Cazorla out until at least January
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates StadiumPerez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Depor'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 