Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud has revealed that Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool left him feeling "ashamed".

Giroud played the final 28 minutes of Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield, where goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw the home side record a four-goal victory.

The Gunners have faced criticism from a number of quarters following the heavy loss, and Giroud has conceded that 'something needs to change' as the London club look to overcome a poor start to the new campaign.

"I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool. We have to change something. I have decided to stay. It's my choice, even if everyone does not understand it. I still want to win the Premier League here," Giroud told RMC.

Giroud, who is currently on international duty with France, rejected a host of interest to stay at Arsenal this summer.