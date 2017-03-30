Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the football world has been "stupid" by not implementing video technology sooner.

The use of a video assistant referee was trialled in the international friendly between France and Spain on Tuesday night, and it proved to be game-changing.

Antoine Griezmann thought he had opened the scoring for France, but the referee was informed after a video replay that he was offside and the goal was subsequently ruled out.

The new system was also pivotal in Gerard Deulofeu's goal for Spain as he was initially flagged offside, but the VAR over-ruled the linesman's decision in the game, which ended in a 2-0 victory for La Roja.

"I watched the game against France. I thought we are really stupid. Why did that not happen 15 years ago? It shows the football world is a regression world that is scared to more forward," Wenger said in Thursday's press conference.

"If you looked at that game it showed that it would have had a different conclusion because France would've won that game. It would create more justice [using video technology]. It can definitely cut out the influence and desire to corrupt referees which goes on across the world."

FIFA intends to test the new system in various matches before deciding whether to roll it out to domestic leagues.