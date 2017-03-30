General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'France, Spain game proves stupidity over lack of video technology'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the football world has been "stupid" by not implementing video technology sooner.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that the football world has been "really stupid" taking so long to implement video technology.

The use of a video assistant referee was trialled in the international friendly between France and Spain on Tuesday night, and it proved to be game-changing.

Antoine Griezmann thought he had opened the scoring for France, but the referee was informed after a video replay that he was offside and the goal was subsequently ruled out.

The new system was also pivotal in Gerard Deulofeu's goal for Spain as he was initially flagged offside, but the VAR over-ruled the linesman's decision in the game, which ended in a 2-0 victory for La Roja.

"I watched the game against France. I thought we are really stupid. Why did that not happen 15 years ago? It shows the football world is a regression world that is scared to more forward," Wenger said in Thursday's press conference.

"If you looked at that game it showed that it would have had a different conclusion because France would've won that game. It would create more justice [using video technology]. It can definitely cut out the influence and desire to corrupt referees which goes on across the world."

FIFA intends to test the new system in various matches before deciding whether to roll it out to domestic leagues.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Future not completely sorted'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Deulofeu, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'France, Spain game proves stupidity over lack of video technology'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I'm clear in my mind, but Arsenal future not sorted yet'
Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exit
Giroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'Italian giants to move for Arsenal defender?Wenger to announce decision after City match?Arsenal 'want at least £50m for Sanchez'Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 