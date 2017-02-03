General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman "very satisfied" with Everton's January business

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman admits that he has been left with a small squad at Everton after offloading a number of players last month, but is happy with the new faces brought in.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has declared himself "very satisfied" with the new players brought in during the winter transfer window.

The Toffees added Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman to their squad, joining from Manchester United and Charlton Athletic respectively for a combined figure of around £21m.

Everton have also been boosted by the return of key midfield player Idrissa Gueye following his Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but Koeman may decide against bringing the Senegal international back into this side this weekend after going six games without defeat in the Premier League.

"I am very satisfied. First of all we had some players without any futures to get game time and they are now away from the club," he told reporters.

"We have a really small squad but enough numbers to compete. All have the opportunities to play, start or be on the bench. That is good for the team that everyone is involved.

"Gana was one of the key players before, but everyone knows at the moment we have five good midfield players. It's a tough decision for the manager but I like to have it. Yes I have made the decision, I always make it early... but I won't tell."

Tom Cleverley, Oumar Niasse, Gerard Deulofeu, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo were among those to either be loaned out or sold by Everton during the January transfer window.

Darron Gibson of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on November 21, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
