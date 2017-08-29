Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly questions the attitude of every player involved in his side's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was reportedly involved in a heated training ground row when examining his side's performance during their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners put in an abject display as their top-four rivals swept them aside with consummate ease on Merseyside, with the eventual winning margin of four goals flattering Arsenal more than it did Liverpool.

Wenger met with his coaching staff on Monday in order to pick the bones from the defeat, and The Mirror claims that the manager was left incandescent with rage over the nature of his side's performance.

The report claims that Wenger questioned the attitude of every player involved in the match and is willing to ditch any players who he feels are not fully committed to the cause.

Much of the spotlight after the defeat has fallen on Alexis Sanchez, who was handed his first start of the season but failed to make an impact amid ongoing speculation regarding his future.

Arsenal's players have since joined up with their countries for international duty, meaning that Wenger will have to wait to confront the majority of his side.