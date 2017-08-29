Chilean FA: 'Alexis Sanchez has not asked to leave squad'

Alexis Sanchez prays during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© Offside
The president of the Chilean FA denies reports that wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez requested to leave the squad to complete a move to Manchester City.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The president of the Chilean FA has denied suggestions that Alexis Sanchez has been granted permission to leave the squad in order to complete his proposed move to Manchester City.

Sanchez is understood to be desperate to leave Arsenal before Thursday's transfer deadline and reports emerged from Chile today claiming that he had asked to be excused from the squad in order to push through a deal.

Chile will be in action 30 minutes after the transfer window closes, but despite time running out for Sanchez to strike a deal, Chilean FA president Arturo Vidal has rejected speculation that he had been allowed time off to address his future.

"Juan Antonio Pizzi confirmed to me that it is totally false that Alexis Sanchez asked permission to leave," Salah told reporters.

Arsenal have amassed just three points from their opening three games of the new Premier League season and were on the end of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

