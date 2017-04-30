Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Arsenal
 

Niall Quinn: 'There has been a power shift in North London'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
A "shift in power" in North London has Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to become the area's dominant team over Arsenal, according to Niall Quinn.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 20:21 UK

A "shift in power" in North London has seen Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to become the area's dominant team over Arsenal, according to former Gunners striker Niall Quinn.

Mauricio Pochettino's side kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea with a record 11th home win in a row on Saturday, a 4-0 thrashing of Watford.

In comparison, the Gunners look in danger of missing out on the top four for the first time in 21 seasons, while there has been uncertainty off the pitch with regards to Arsene Wenger's future, as well as divisions among the fans.

Tottenham and Arsenal will go head-to-head at White Hart Lane on April 30, with the home side knowing that victory could all but confirm a first league finish above the Gunners since 1994-95.

"[A Spurs derby win] could really rubber stamp them and nail down Tottenham's superiority over Arsenal that's been coming," Quinn, who played at Highbury between 1983 and 1990, told Sky Sports News.

"We've all felt it coming over the last period of time. If it ended Arsenal's top four hopes, what a double whammy that would be for Spurs fans and that could very well be the case.

"There's been a shift in power in north London over the last year or so. Arsenal fans are getting restless with their manager but Spurs fans, the joy they have watching their team, they can't believe what's happening there.

"It's a great place to be playing your football, supporting them if you're a supporter. Tottenham are right at it and that game against Arsenal will be a judgement day."

Arsenal and Spurs have won 15 English top-flight titles between them, the former claiming 13 and the latter lifting two.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Your Comments
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
