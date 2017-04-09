Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sticks up for Theo Walcott's captaincy qualities, describing the England winger as a focused and positive character.

A number of Gunners fans were critical of Wenger's decision to make Walcott captain when they hosted West Ham United on Wednesday, a game which finished 3-0 to Arsenal.

Wenger told The Guardian: "[Walcott] has a huge level of focus. I looked at his numbers the other day, he has played wide since the start of the season and he has played 20 games and scored 10 goals in the Premier League. For a wide player that's quite positive.

"He has improved his defensive commitment a lot compared to what it was before, he was sometimes a bit less focused on the teamwork. On that front he has improved tremendously. He shows on a daily basis a huge commitment.

"He doesn't compromise with what he thinks is important. When I have meetings with players he speaks his mind. He is a positive guy.

"If you look at his career, he can respond to disappointment with good focus. He had a very bad injury [in 2014] and came back. In 2006 he was in the World Cup and since he has not been. That is basically 11 years later and he has gone through very early high up and he is still there."

Arsenal resume their chase for a top four Premier League finish this season by taking on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.