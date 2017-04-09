General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Theo Walcott knows how to bounce back from disappointment'

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sticks up for Theo Walcott's captaincy qualities, describing the England winger as a focused and positive character.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has defended Theo Walcott's captaincy qualities, describing the winger as a focused and positive character.

A number of Gunners fans were critical of Wenger's decision to make Walcott captain when they hosted West Ham United on Wednesday, a game which finished 3-0 to Arsenal.

Wenger told The Guardian: "[Walcott] has a huge level of focus. I looked at his numbers the other day, he has played wide since the start of the season and he has played 20 games and scored 10 goals in the Premier League. For a wide player that's quite positive.

"He has improved his defensive commitment a lot compared to what it was before, he was sometimes a bit less focused on the teamwork. On that front he has improved tremendously. He shows on a daily basis a huge commitment.

"He doesn't compromise with what he thinks is important. When I have meetings with players he speaks his mind. He is a positive guy.

"If you look at his career, he can respond to disappointment with good focus. He had a very bad injury [in 2014] and came back. In 2006 he was in the World Cup and since he has not been. That is basically 11 years later and he has gone through very early high up and he is still there."

Arsenal resume their chase for a top four Premier League finish this season by taking on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ozil urges Wenger to make decision over future
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Theo Walcott, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race
 Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona propose player-plus-cash deal for Hector Bellerin?
Wenger hails Walcott mental strengthOzil urges Wenger to make decision over futureBirmingham want Bielik back next seasonShi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Agent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'
Ospina open to leaving Arsenal in summerKoscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'Bellerin: 'Sanchez is a true fighter'Wenger: "My job is to plan for the future"
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410854351952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143848-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 