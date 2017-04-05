Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Ozil (58'), Walcott (68'), Giroud (83')
Bellerin (18'), Mustafi (62')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Lanzini (39'), Byram (77')

Result: Arsenal return to winning ways with victory over West Ham United

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Arsenal move into fifth position in the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham United.
Arsenal have recorded a 3-0 victory over West Ham United to move into fifth position in the Premier League table.

Second-half goals from Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud got the job done for the Gunners as Arsene Wenger got back to winning ways in the top flight.

However, the defeat for West Ham - their fifth in a row - leaves Slaven Bilic and his squad looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone.

The first opportunity of the game went to the visitors as Manuel Lanzini sent a free kick marginally wide of the post, before Mark Noble also tried his luck from distance only to drag his shot wide.

It took a while for Arsenal to get going in North London, but Walcott got their first attempt on target when he fired straight at Darren Randolph after working well with Hector Bellerin.

Back up the other end, Michail Antonio volleyed wide after the ball fell invitingly to him after a Lanzini set piece, but the remainder of the opening period belonged to Arsenal.

Danny Welbeck miscued a shot from inside the penalty area when he really should have scored, before Walcott fired high and well after a mistake by James Collins.

Towards the end of the first half, Collins diverted a Mohamed Elneny effort over the crossbar, before Welbeck glanced a header straight into the hands of Randolph.

The final chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Walcott but after breaking clear of the defence, he saw his shot well blocked by Randolph.

Arsenal returned for the restart on the front foot, but it was West Ham who had the ball in the net through Andy Carroll, only for Sam Byram to be adjudged offside.

Three minutes later, Arsenal went in front through Ozil, who curled the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards although Randolph will be disappointed to not have pushed the ball behind for a corner.

The goal gave Arsenal a greater belief to push forward for a second and Welbeck should have perhaps got it when receiving the ball off Walcott, but Randolph redeemed himself for his part in the opener.

However, the home side effectively put the game beyond doubt soon afterwards through Walcott, who benefited from a terrific cross from Ozil before providing the calm finish inside the area.

Arsenal had numerous chances to net a third, with Bellerin going close from the right flank, but they had to wait until the closing stages for Giroud to score with a stunning curling effort into the corner.

The result takes Arsenal ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and now they have improved on their return form, they will take confidence into their away game at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
