Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "pleased and very proud" of his side after their 4-0 thrashing of Watford at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Goals from Dele Alli and Eric Dier, as well as a brace from Son Heung-min, helped Spurs to cut the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just four points ahead of the Blues' trip to Bournemouth in the late kickoff.

Asked what had impressed him the most about his side's victory, Pochettino told Sky Sports News: "Wow. Many things. We played really well, with a very good energy and very clear in the way that we tried to beat Watford.

"The team deserve full credit because the energy and the way they played was fantastic. 4-0 but we deserved some more goals. I'm very pleased and very proud of that performance.

"It's important that we compete and are able to win games. We're second and the gap now is four but Chelsea have one game more to play. We try to win and be ready for Chelsea."

Spurs, who have now won their last six league games in a row, next face the Cherries at home next Saturday lunchtime.