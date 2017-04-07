Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once again refuses to budge when asked to confirm whether he will still be in charge of the club beyond the end of the season.

Arsene Wenger has again refused to confirm whether he intends to stay on as Arsenal manager beyond the end of the current campaign, but has hinted that he has plans in place for pre-season.

The Frenchman's future has been a hot topic of debate for a number of months now, as he has so far decided against putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal following a disappointing run of form.

Wenger, into the final couple of months of his latest contract, was once more unwilling to give away too much about his plans beyond the end of the season, though he did hint that he could be around beyond the summer.

Asked about the club's pre-season preparations, he told reporters: "My job is to plan for the future of the club. I cannot tell you anything more than what I have said many times.

"I can understand that the subject is of interest but for me what is of interest is on the pitch. Sport is about your next performance. It's down to you to change things. What is to be professional is to focus on what is important – that means performance."

Arsenal returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United - just their fourth win in 11 outings.