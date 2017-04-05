Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that a small group of protestors outside the club's training ground are 'wasting their day'.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to a recent fan protest by claiming that the supporters are 'wasting their day'.

A small handful of fans held anti-Wenger banners outside the club's Colney training base on Tuesday ahead of the manager's pre-match press conference.

First time there have been protesters outside the #afc training ground at London Colney. Wenger due to speak at 9(ish). pic.twitter.com/1PIwQLsnEG — James Olley (@JamesOlley) April 4, 2017

Plenty of the Arsenal following have urged Wenger to call an end to his 20-year spell in charge, with various demonstrations taking place before matches and a banner was flown over The Hawthorns during a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

On the flip side, some fans are staying loyal to their manager and during the same match another banner was flown over the ground pledging support to the Frenchman.

Wenger has given his thoughts on the small group protesting outside the training ground, and he seems unfazed by the negativity.

"It is three guys," FourFourTwo quotes Wenger as saying. "Honestly. Why should I waste energy on that? It is good that they can waste their day like that."

Arsenal will take on West Ham United this evening as they try to avoid extending their winless Premier League run to four matches.