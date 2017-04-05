General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Fans are wasting their day protesting'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that a small group of protestors outside the club's training ground are 'wasting their day'.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to a recent fan protest by claiming that the supporters are 'wasting their day'.

A small handful of fans held anti-Wenger banners outside the club's Colney training base on Tuesday ahead of the manager's pre-match press conference.

Plenty of the Arsenal following have urged Wenger to call an end to his 20-year spell in charge, with various demonstrations taking place before matches and a banner was flown over The Hawthorns during a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

On the flip side, some fans are staying loyal to their manager and during the same match another banner was flown over the ground pledging support to the Frenchman.

Wenger has given his thoughts on the small group protesting outside the training ground, and he seems unfazed by the negativity.

"It is three guys," FourFourTwo quotes Wenger as saying. "Honestly. Why should I waste energy on that? It is good that they can waste their day like that."

Arsenal will take on West Ham United this evening as they try to avoid extending their winless Premier League run to four matches.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Wenger: 'I will reveal my future soon'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'My Arsenal future will be revealed soon'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'I cannot understand anxiety over Alexis Sanchez'
