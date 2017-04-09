General view of the Emirates

Mesut Ozil insists that Arsene Wenger "deserves to be shown respect" for his record in North London and backs the Frenchman to remain in charge of Arsenal.
Mesut Ozil has once again hinted that his future at Arsenal will depend on the decision made by manager Arsene Wenger over whether he stays or leaves this summer.

The 67-year-old is now into the final two months of his existing contract and has constantly refused to publicly state his plans beyond the end of the current season, despite being "clear" of what he intends to do.

Ozil has claimed in the past that he may also look to move away should Wenger depart, with his own deal soon to approach its final year, and he has again reiterated that his "super understanding" with the under-fire Frenchman is something that he holds dear.

"It's not just important for me but for the whole club. It's important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season," he told The Mail. "He's very important. In my career I've always made decisions not just because of clubs but managers, too.

"As a footballer, it's important to have the manager's trust and believe they can develop you. When I went from Madrid to Arsenal, I came for him because I told him at the time he'd be my first option. That was the case. We still have a super understanding today. I have his trust, he's a superb coach.

"He's been successful for many years, he's been here for 20 years and has always managed to get Arsenal to reach the Champions League, making Arsenal a big club. He deserves to be shown respect."

Reports in the British press overnight suggested that Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a fee of £42.5m in 2013, is on Manchester United's transfer wishlist.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
