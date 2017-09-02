Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that his side are still hopeful of challenging for the Premier League title this season, despite two defeats in three games.

The Gunners began the new season with a thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium, but they then lost to Stoke City before being swept aside by Liverpool at Anfield.

As a result, Arsene Wenger's side sit 16th in the table at this early stage of the season, but Ozil is not giving up hope of pushing for a first title since 2004.

"Although I initially struggled when coming to the Premier League, I accepted the challenge. I started as a left-winger at the beginning, and in all honesty, I am not a great admirer of that position for myself - I am better as a 'number 10'. When player in the centre I can control the game and generate chances," he said in an Instagram post marking four years since he joined the club.

"The Premier League is physically much more demanding than La Liga or the Bundesliga. 1-1 draws are much tougher, and the smaller clubs also have very strong teams that can easily catch you out. Furthermore, there is no winter break, meaning the season is extremely long and exhausting, especially when you are playing at European and National level too.

"We have achieved a lot in our four years together. Three of the 13 FA Cup victories have been accomplished in the past four years, with the other 10 taking 75 years for the club to win. This is in addition to our three Community Shield wins.

"After all, six titles in four years is quite something. However, this only makes myself and the team even more disappointed for not playing a role in the title race at the end of last season - this is something we hope to change this year."

Arsenal host winless Bournemouth in their first match after the international break.