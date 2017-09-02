Santi Cazorla out of Premier League action until at least January

Santi Cazorla fails to make Arsenal's 25-man squad for the first half of the 2017-18 Premier League season, despite being close to an injury return.
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been left out of the club's Premier League squad for the first half of the season due to his long-term jury.

The Spain international recently provided an update on the Achilles problem that has kept him out of action for the past 10 months, revealing that he is "one step closer" to a comeback.

That playing return will not arrive in the English top flight before January, however, as Cazorla is not a part of the Gunners' 25-man group.

Arsenal's list, only including those over the age of 21, includes four goalkeeper, as well as Calum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy after summer exits collapsed for both.

Cazorla last featured for the Gunners in a Champions League match in October when aggravating a previous injury problem.

Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad: Chuba Akpom, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Francis Coquelin, Mathieu Debuchy, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Rob Holding, Deyan Iliev, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Macey, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, David Ospina, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka

