Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla says that he is "one step closer" to fitness after spending 10 months on the sidelines with an Achilles problem.

Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has revealed that he is edging closer to fitness after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Spaniard has had a troubling 10 months after aggravating an Achilles problem during a Champions League match in October.

Despite undergoing numerous operations, the midfielder failed to return before the end of the season.

It is still unclear when Cazorla will be fit enough to be considered for selection by manager Arsene Wenger, but the 32-year-old has indicated to fans that he is not far away.

Alongside an Instagram video, the midfielder wrote: "One step more, one step closer! #Lookingforwardtoseeyouall!"

One step more, one step closer! #Lookingforwardtoseeyouall! A post shared by Santi Cazorla (@santicazorla) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT



