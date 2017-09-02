Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson claims that the Gunners should have signed England midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the summer transfer window.

Drinkwater left Leicester City for Chelsea on transfer deadline day, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Arsenal attempted to sign AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar on August 31, but the London club failed in their pursuit of the Frenchman, and Merson has claimed that Drinkwater would have been the perfect summer arrival.

"The players look like they couldn't have cared less [at Anfield]. You get the sack when your players don't look fussed. But not at Arsenal. It's all too nice," Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

"Arsenal should have bid for Danny Drinkwater rather than let him go to Chelsea. At least he will fight for you. This lot just give up.

"In my day, the dressing room after a performance like that would have been a war zone. You would have had to call the police because there would have been fights everywhere."

Arsenal entered the international break off the back of a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.