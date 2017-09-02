Paul Merson: 'Arsenal should have signed Danny Drinkwater'

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League match on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson claims that the Gunners should have signed England midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the summer transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has claimed that the Gunners should have signed England midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the summer.

Drinkwater left Leicester City for Chelsea on transfer deadline day, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Arsenal attempted to sign AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar on August 31, but the London club failed in their pursuit of the Frenchman, and Merson has claimed that Drinkwater would have been the perfect summer arrival.

"The players look like they couldn't have cared less [at Anfield]. You get the sack when your players don't look fussed. But not at Arsenal. It's all too nice," Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

"Arsenal should have bid for Danny Drinkwater rather than let him go to Chelsea. At least he will fight for you. This lot just give up.

"In my day, the dressing room after a performance like that would have been a war zone. You would have had to call the police because there would have been fights everywhere."

Arsenal entered the international break off the back of a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea include Costa in Premier League squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Drinkwater, Paul Merson, Thomas Lemar, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Santi Cazorla out of Premier League action until at least January
 A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates Stadium by further 800 seats
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Deportivo La Coruna'
City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'Wenger confirms rejected Lemar approachVidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"
Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Thomas Lemar "very happy" at MonacoBarcelona 'have not made Ozil approach'Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woes
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata: "Antonio Conte is with me until the death"
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ross Barkley: 'I didn't undergo medical with Chelsea'
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea include striker Diego Costa in Premier League squad
Las Palmas confirm Loic Remy arrivalReport: Costa move improbable before deadlineMerson: 'Summer sales could haunt Blues'Report: Chelsea cancel Loic Remy contractReport: Costa expected to get Atleti move
Barton 'embarrassed' for Barkley's agentZappacosta hopes to "settle in" quicklyDrinkwater relishing Kante reunionDanny Drinkwater completes Chelsea moveHull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 