Thierry Henry plays down talk of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Thierry Henry suggests that he does not want to talk about the possibility of succeeding Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 13:24 UK

Thierry Henry has said that he does not want to talk about the possibility of replacing his former boss Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

It has been suggested that Wenger will sign a two-year extension to his current contract, but that has not stopped a number of names from being linked with the position at the Emirates Stadium.

One potential candidate is Henry - who spent eight years with the Gunners during his playing career - but the former striker has hinted that he may require more experience before becoming a manager.

The 39-year-old told Canal Plus: "It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's my club of heart but I do not have any right-wings.

"My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that, but it's hard for me to talk about it. I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

"Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job. I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim.

"I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love [being a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."

Henry is currently the assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with boss Arsene Wenger on May 11, 2015
Read Next:
Olivier Giroud: 'I can play under any manager'
>
View our homepages for Thierry Henry, Arsene Wenger, Roberto Martinez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Arsenal hold interest in signing Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic?
 French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Thierry Henry plays down talk of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Barcelona end interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?
Olivier Giroud: 'I can play under any manager'Arsenal planning Schmeichel, Barkley swoop?Report: Wenger agrees two-year extensionMesut Ozil "very happy at Arsenal"Pires: 'Wenger must stay on at Arsenal'
Merson tips Vieira to replace WengerWenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Koscielny: 'Down to players to save Wenger'Iwobi: 'Arsenal fans must show more respect'Arsenal, Bayern fined for fan behaviour
> Arsenal Homepage
More Belgium News
French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Thierry Henry plays down talk of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
 Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Belgium 1-1 Greece - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the friendly between Belgium and Norway on June 5, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku strikes late on to help Belgium draw with Greece
De Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?Kevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryMartinez backs Lukaku to become world's bestAdnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardMartinez tells Tielemans to stick with Anderlecht
Marc Wilmots named Ivory Coast managerHazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injuryVincent Kompany left out of Belgium squadRoberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'Guardiola hints at Vincent Kompany return
> Belgium Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 