Thierry Henry has said that he does not want to talk about the possibility of replacing his former boss Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

It has been suggested that Wenger will sign a two-year extension to his current contract, but that has not stopped a number of names from being linked with the position at the Emirates Stadium.

One potential candidate is Henry - who spent eight years with the Gunners during his playing career - but the former striker has hinted that he may require more experience before becoming a manager.

The 39-year-old told Canal Plus: "It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's my club of heart but I do not have any right-wings.

"My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that, but it's hard for me to talk about it. I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

"Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job. I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim.

"I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love [being a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."

Henry is currently the assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.