Report: Arsene Wenger agrees two-year contract extension

Arsene Wenger will pen another two-year contract extension with Arsenal in the coming days, putting a temporary end to growing speculation over his future.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held further talks with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and agreed to stay on for another two years, according to a report.

The Frenchman is now into the final few months of his current Emirates Stadium deal, which officially expires in the summer and could see him move on after more than two decades at the club.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Wenger is not yet ready to walk away from Arsenal, however, despite a terrible run of form that has seen the Gunners exit the Champions League at the first knockout-stage hurdle yet again and drop down to sixth in the Premier League.

Wenger has still not yet put pen to paper on the new contract awarded to him, potentially keeping him in place until the summer of 2019, but the 67-year-old - backed by his players to stick around - is said to have been in regular contact with Kroenke and other members of the club's hierarchy and is now ready to make a formal announcement.

Defeat for Arsenal at West Bromwich Albion last weekend made it four in their last five league outings, and six in nine overall, with fans left split down the middle over whether the long-serving boss should be rewarded with another new deal.

